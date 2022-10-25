Worldwide Brushless DC Motor Market Is Predicted To Increase at a CAGR of 6.3% By 2032

The worldwide brushless DC motor market was estimated at US$ 18 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. As of 2022, the industry is forecast to be valued at US$ 19 Billion, representing a Y-o-Y increase of 5.5%.

Brushless DC (BLDC) motors’ capacity to save energy and improve the operating efficiency of the equipment in which they are employed is likely to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period. These motors provide maximum efficiency and dependability, proving to be cost effective in the majority of applications such as window lifters, air conditioners, and sun-roof actuators. These motors are thermally durable, need little maintenance, and run at low temperatures, removing the risk of sparks.

Prominent Key Players Of The Brushless DC Motors Market Survey Report:

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
  • Ametek Inc.
  • Baldor Electric Company Inc.
  • Johnson Electric
  • Nidec Motor Corporation
  • North American Electric Inc.
  • Regal Beloit Corporation
  • Schneider Electric

Competitive Landscape

Market participants are focusing on the growing demand for power generation in developing economies. With a growing population and customer awareness of efficient and eco-friendly products, manufacturers in developing nations are incorporating brushless DC motors into their products. Product attributes such as pricing, energy efficiency, certifications, and regulatory compliance stimulate competition.

  • Nidec purchased Omron Automotive Electronics in April 2019 in order to enhance its automotive motor business.
  • Toshiba introduced the TB67B000AHG, a new three-phase brushless motor driver for air conditioners, ceiling fans, air purifiers, and dehumidifiers, in September 2019.
  • Maxon Motors extended its footprints in Taunton in April 2019 by constructing a new production facility concentrating on motor development.

Get Free Access to this Report : for Buy Now

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4679

Key Segments Covered in the Brushless DC Motors Industry Report

  • Brushless DC Motors by Power
    • 0 -750 Watts
    • 750 Watts to 3 kW
    • 3 kW – 75 kW
    • Above 75 kW
  •  Brushless DC Motors by End User
    • Industrial Machinery
    • Motor Vehicles
    • Safety
    • Comfort
    • Performance
    • HVAC Equipment
    • Aerospace & Transportation
    • Household Appliances
    • Others
  • Brushless DC Motors by Region
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

