Worldwide Brushless DC Motor Market Is Predicted To Increase at a CAGR of 6.3% By 2032

The worldwide brushless DC motor market was estimated at US$ 18 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. As of 2022, the industry is forecast to be valued at US$ 19 Billion, representing a Y-o-Y increase of 5.5%.

Brushless DC (BLDC) motors’ capacity to save energy and improve the operating efficiency of the equipment in which they are employed is likely to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period. These motors provide maximum efficiency and dependability, proving to be cost effective in the majority of applications such as window lifters, air conditioners, and sun-roof actuators. These motors are thermally durable, need little maintenance, and run at low temperatures, removing the risk of sparks.