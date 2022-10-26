CASIO MEA Drops Diwali Sale with Up to 50% Discount on Select CASIO Watches

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — With the festival of lights just around the corner, CASIO MEA drops in the grand Diwali Sale on its select timepieces. It aims to offer up to 50% discount to its esteemed audience on well-renowned collections of G-SHOCK, SHEEN, and EDIFICE.

Every year, a massive number of CASIO timepieces gain a lot of popularity due to the wide array of features each timepiece offers. Whether a classic watch or a casual timepiece to pair with the formal, CASIO has learned to hone its craft by offering feature-rich watches to its users.

This year, CASIO MEA aims to reminisce about these beautiful creations. Via the Diwali Sale, it offers CASIO watches at affordable prices for every user to enjoy the uniqueness and sense of style they bring along. The announcement stirs excitement and joy for the CASIO fanatics who have been eyeing the best-ever, luxurious timepieces for so long.

Flaunt the glamorous and opulent watches among your social circle or shower love on your loved ones with the ever-amazing CASIO watches. Check out CASIO MEA’s Diwali Sale section and pick your favourite.

About CASIO:

CASIO’s corporate creed is “creativity and contribution.” It expresses our commitment to contributing to society by offering the kind of original, utility products.

Products with innovative functions assist people in their daily lives and keep society moving forward. They also bring joy to people and help to create a new culture. When even a single new product is widely adopted, a whole new market develops, and this in turn, fosters growth in related industries. This is the story of CASIO’s contribution to society-innovative products enhancing people’s lives.

CASIO entered the timepiece business in the 1970s at a time when a watch was a delicate piece of equipment that could not be dropped. At CASIO, we deliver universal value by making the most of our original ideas, planning capabilities, and advanced technologies to make entirely new products possible.