X’oshi NY Inc. offers an excellent entrepreneurial opportunity during the post-epidemic era, the tourism and vacation market will be in the period of explosive growth.

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — X’oshi NY Inc. signed a distribution agreement with Tour Masters, the exclusive platinum membership agent of RCI in China, to develop the “Time Share” market and provide Platinum members with exclusive special discounts allows to enjoy high-quality family vacation options that save more than 70% of hotel (resort) fees all year round.

Holders of the Platinum Membership can also become distributor to participate in sharing profits by developing new members.

Ms. Cui Na, the Marketing President of Tour Masters, believes that currently our exclusive platinum membership with preferential conditions in order to develop the Chinese market, which is a rare business opportunity, during the post-epidemic era, the tourism and vacation market will be in the period of explosive growth. the platinum membership distributors can be participating in the 15 billion dollar level tourism and vacation market to lead the trend and achieving their dreams, it is an excellent entrepreneurial opportunity.

For more details, please contact us immediately!

