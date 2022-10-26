Pursuit Technology named on Talented Learning’s Top 20 ‘All Purpose’ Learning Systems List

CANBERRA, Australia, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Pursuit Technology’s learning management system, Acorn, has been no stranger to award recognition in recent years, and the month of September was no exception. Pursuit is proud to announce that Acorn has placed on Talented Learning’s Top 20 ‘All Purpose’ Learning Systems List. Each year Talented Learning spend a massive amount of time researching and recognising learning system award winners for these lists.

Talented Learning is a fiercely independent research, consulting and education firm devoted to helping organisations of all sizes choose and use LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs. The ‘All Purpose’ list effectively encompasses vendors who strive to maximise their total addressable market.

Talented Learning is run by John Leh, a world-renowned blogger, podcaster, speaker and consultant on learning technology. John has over 25 years of experience on the front lines of LMS buying and selling. Since 2014, he has reviewed over 400 learning tech solutions and has enabled hundreds of premiere organisations to find and buy their best LMS.

“The Acorn LMS deserved a spot on our global Top 20 All-Purpose Learning systems awards list,” said John Leh. “The fastest growing learning system in Australia, the Acorn LMS solution combines a 100% customer retention rate with highly-innovative feature sets such as online content creation, personalised learning, performance and skills management, multitenancy and no-code integrations, making it an ideal solution for organisations of all sizes including governmental agencies.”

Pursuit has been working hard to make Acorn a system that both meets basic organisational requirements in an intuitive way, but also innovates to stand out from the crowd with its capability framework and mapping features.

“We’re so pleased to see the team’s hard work recognised in this way. We work hard to tread new, innovative paths in the industry and to see our approach payoff is fantastic,” said Blake Proberts (Pursuit Technology Co-Founder and Managing Director).

You can read the full list of award winners on Talented Learning’s website here: https://talentedlearning.com/2022-top-40-learning-systems-award-winners/

Pursuit Technology is one of Australia’s fastest growing HR technology companies. Pursuit, via Acorn LMS, takes a different view to strategically enabling HR and L&D teams compared to traditional providers. Rather than focusing on analytics after learning experience, their products use workforce planning and capability frameworks prior to any learning. By linking to a company’s strategy, Pursuit products can inform organisational capability gaps and suggest education, deliver this education, then measure the impact – proving business impact by the HR and L&D team in a quantifiable way.