An Introduction of TMS320F28021PTT Texas Instruments

The TMS320F28021PTT Texas Instruments is a C2000™ 32-bit MCU with 40 MHz, 64 KB flash. 2000™ 32-bit microcontrollers are optimized for processing, sensing, and actuation to improve closed-loop performance in eal-time control applications such as industrial motor drives; solar inverters and digital power; electrical vehicles and transportation; motor control; and sensing and signal processing. The C2000 line includes the Premium performance MCUs and the Entry performance MCUs.

Features for the TMS320F28021

High-efficiency 32-bit CPU (TMS320C28x)

– 60 MHz (16.67-ns cycle time)

– 50 MHz (20-ns cycle time)

– 40 MHz (25-ns cycle time)

– 16 × 16 and 32 × 32 MAC operations

– 16 × 16 dual MAC

– Harvard bus architecture

– Atomic operations

– Fast interrupt response and processing

– Unified memory programming model

– Code-efficient (in C/C++ and Assembly)

• Endianness: Little endian

• Low cost for both device and system:

– Single 3.3-V supply

– No power sequencing requirement

– Integrated power-on and brown-out resets

– Small packaging, as low as 38-pin available

– Low power

– No analog support pins

• Clocking:

– Two internal zero-pin oscillators

– On-chip crystal oscillator and external clock

input

– Watchdog timer module

– Missing clock detection circuitry

• Up to 22 individually programmable, multiplexed

GPIO pins with input filtering

• Peripheral Interrupt Expansion (PIE) block that

supports all peripheral interrupts

• Three 32-bit CPU timers

• Independent 16-bit timer in each Enhanced Pulse

Width Modulator (ePWM)

• On-chip memory

– Flash, SARAM, OTP, Boot ROM available

• Code-security module

• 128-bit security key and lock

– Protects secure memory blocks

– Prevents firmware reverse engineering

• Serial port peripherals

– One Serial Communications Interface (SCI)

Universal Asynchronous Receiver/Transmitter

(UART) module

– One Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) module

– One Inter-Integrated-Circuit (I2C) module

• Enhanced control peripherals

– ePWM

– High-Resolution PWM (HRPWM)

– Enhanced Capture (eCAP) module

– Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC)

– On-chip temperature sensor

– Comparator

• Advanced emulation features

– Analysis and breakpoint functions

– Real-time debug through hardware

• Package options

– 38-pin DA Thin Shrink Small-Outline Package

(TSSOP)

– 48-pin PT Low-Profile Quad Flatpack (LQFP)

• Temperature options

– T: –40°C to 105°C

– S: –40°C to 125°C

– Q: –40°C to 125°C

(AEC Q100 qualification for automotive

applications)

2 Applications

• Air conditioner outdoor unit

• Inverter & motor control

• Textile machine

• Micro inverter

• AC drive power stage module

• AC-input BLDC motor drive

• DC-input BLDC motor drive

• Industrial AC-DC

• Three phase UPS

• Merchant DC/DC

• Merchant network & server PSU

• Merchant telecom rectifiers

