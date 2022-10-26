Sydney’s Guard Releases, “Prophet Of Trouble”, an 11 tracks EDM/House debut album.

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — A Ugandan born, in Kampala, Sydney’s Guard is releasing his ruthlessly hard thumping debut EDM album, with title track “Prophet Of Trouble”, on the 26th October 2022. The album is a follow up to his 3 tracks EP, “Sense Of Direction” previously released, in 2017, on Onesun Neon- a Germany label. The EP included, “Run-Extended Final, Run-Extended Final(Peter Mills Remix) and Sense Of Direction”.

Tracks, “Prophet Of Trouble” and “Watch Your Moves” feature horror like growling vocal samples presentng Sydney’s Guard’s vocal range and abilities on the low end. On the high side, “Run-Extended Final”, by no doubt, indicates it.

The rest of the tracks on the album, surely, will surprise you with creativity too and are no rare to what you will hear at most raves.

From songwriting through song graphical illustrating to acting, the multi talented Sydney’s Guard exclaims,

“Oh yeah, finally my creativity finds the right route to where it should belong-the funs!”

He explained how he graphically illustrates each song he writes. The artwork is meant for merchandise and giveaways manufacture.

Sydney’s Guard explained that, “Like the title of the album, “Prophet Of Trouble”, it refers to a spiritual being that will give a warning signal of any event to happen that is less likely to be known to people. In many cases when the good events are foretold and happen people are happy forgetting there was any foreteller of the same. But once the bad events unfold that is when everyone will quote and label the foreteller as a prophet of trouble. Here is when I’ve had dreams of negative events and on revealing them they occured thereafter getting labelled a prophet of trouble.”

As a way of getting rid of that trauma Sydney’s Guard decided to write, “Prophet Of Trouble”, a song depicting what he is labelled to be. The song caught the attention of Paul Rogers, from Wales, who recreated it the way you hear it today. After both being happy with the outcome, of “Prophet Of Trouble”, they went on to create more tracks remotely. This is what you can hear now on “Prophet Of Trouble” album.

Sydney’s Guard, as he smiles and sighs, says that he owed this success to Jeff Thompson of the “Un-Convention hub”. Jeff introduced him to EDM after that matched collaboration with Luke Melville, a producer from Manchester, who sampled his rock songs to recreate “Run-Extended Final” and “Sense Of Direction”. Those were the calling cards to the EDM genre. Sydney’s Guard revealed another generous Ugandan artist/producer friend, Ismail Balimuttajjo, who has helped him to hone his music career, from vocal practising to free studio recording time, at several occasions. Not forgetting to mention the mastering of “Prophet Of Trouble” album. What a blessing!!

Sydney’s Guard is a self driven visual artist too, to keep an eye on for those eye captivating merchandise artworks to be be released soon.

Find “Prophet Of Trouble” album in all digital music stores for streaming and downloading.