GLOBAL SUQ GRAND OPENING IN DURHAM NC

Location offers fresh produce, halal meat, products from all around the world for a convenient one-stop shopping experience.

Durham, NC., 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global Suq, a family owned and women led local small business would like to announce today the grand opening of its Durham grocery store located at 105 West Cornwallis Road in the heart of Durham NC minutes from the beautiful Downtown Durham. Doors were opened in September for a soft opening period and Global Suq would like to officially open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, December 1th.

Alexis Alfaro is the owner and CEO of Global Suq, the newest international grocery store in Durham NC. Global Suq has an extensive selection of foods from around the world. Store will offer products from the Middle East, Africa, Asia, East Europe, Latin America and more. Global Suq is not just a Mediterranean Store, it’s a melting pot of different cultures all in one spot. The mission of Global Suq is to bring the freshest produce from around the world. The new store is designed to bring the best products and value to the community while offering top-notch service to all customers.

Global Suq name comes from a fusion of different cultures, the word ‘Global’ brings out the international culture that the store is all about and ‘Suq’ comes from East meaning ‘Marketplace’ or ‘Bazaar’, a name fitting of this international grocery store.

In addition to shopping in-store, customers will also have the option to place Pickup or Delivery orders soon on globalsuq.com, customers can choose to pick up their groceries in-store or have them delivered directly to their doorsteps.

For more information, call (919) 666-7811, visit globalsuq.com or in person at 105 W Cornwallis Rd, Durham NC 27707.

