Rome, Italy, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Magnus Group is excited to be returning with its flagship event “3rd Edition of Euro-Global Conference on Biotechnology and Bioengineering” (ECBB 2023) in a hybrid format during June 14-15, 2023 at Rome, Italy and Virtually.

Our commitment to unlock potentials for our conference goers while setting the way for the future of biotechnology and bioengineering is reflected in the conference’s theme, “Revealing and Transforming the Globe with Innovations in Biotechnology and Bioengineering.”

The scientific gathering brings together researchers, scientists, academicians, biotechnologists, healthcare professionals, engineers, pharmaceutical executives and industry giants for a two-day of rigorous networking in order to uncover new prospects and viable alliances. Agricultural Biotechnology, Biochemical Engineering, Animal Biotechnology, Tissue Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Bionics and Biological Cybernetics, Bioprocess and Biosystems Engineering, Analytical Biotechnology, Molecular Therapeutics, Microbial Biotechnology, Genetic Engineering, Proteomics, Metabolomics, and Computational Biology are just few of the areas where we bring together a diverse range of experts who will deliberate on these fields. ECBB 2023 will present cutting-edge research that will provide the groundwork for future innovation. Plenary talks and invited speakers are among the highlights of the scientific programme. This premier event will serve as a significant and valuable platform for fostering international and multidisciplinary collaboration in the fields of biotechnology and bioengineering.

Reach us at:
Contact Email: biotechnology@magnusconference.com
Phone: +1 (702) 988 2320
WhatsApp: +1 434 264 7183
Dates: June 14-15, 2023
Venue: Rome, Italy
Website: https://biotechnology-conferences.magnusgroup.org/
Abstract submission: https://biotechnology-conferences.magnusgroup.org/submit-abstract
Registration: https://biotechnology-conferences.magnusgroup.org/register

