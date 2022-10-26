Rochester, Minnesota, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — A researcher at the Mayo Clinic has developed a new potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. The treatment, which is still in development, uses a virus to clear out the “tangles” of protein in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s. Dr. Jan Van Deursen and his team have been working on this project for over 10 years and are hopeful that it will be available as a therapy within 5 years. Dr. Jan Van Deursen is also the lead investigator on a separate study looking at using gene therapy to prevent Alzheimer’s from developing in people who have not yet shown symptoms. This research could potentially change how we treat Alzheimer’s and help millions of people worldwide affected by this disease.

Dr. Van Deursen is a world-renowned expert in the field of cardiovascular disease, and his research has led to significant advances in the diagnosis and treatment of heart disease. He has contributed to understanding the causes of heart attacks, developing new treatments for heart failure, and preventing sudden cardiac death. Dr. Van Deursen’s work has helped improve the lives of millions worldwide who suffer from cardiovascular disease.

As an internationally recognized scientist, Dr. Jan Van Deursen is developing new treatments for age-related diseases and therapies that aim to remove senescent cells. His groundbreaking research has made his work the subject of many a scientific journal and led to his own spin-off company, Unity Biotechnology.

Understanding disease biology will lead to transformative discoveries in treating chronic diseases. Dr. Van Deursen’s research on genetic engineering has shown that genetically-engineered mice can eliminate senescent cells. This discovery could lead to new treatments for diabetes, heart disease, and other ailments, and it will help doctors understand these diseases and help patients live longer. However, more studies are needed. But for now, this breakthrough is highly exciting.

About Jan Van Deursen

Dr. Jan Van Deursen is a world-renowned expert in the fields of genetics and aging, and he currently serves as a Professor of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic. Dr. Van Deursen has been widely recognized for his groundbreaking work on the molecular biology of aging and age-related diseases. His research has helped shape our understanding of how cells age and dies. In addition to his work as a researcher, Dr. Van Deursen is also an accomplished physician, and he has dedicated his career to helping patients improve their health and extend their lives.

