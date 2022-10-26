Lion Containers Ltd: The Ultimate Shipping Container Solution!

Cannock, United Kingdom, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Lion Containers Ltd (https://www.lioncontainers.co.uk) offers the ultimate shipping container solution for anyone looking for an affordable, reliable option. Their containers are made of high-quality materials and come with a quality guarantee so belongings will be safe and sound.

This company maintains a wide inventory of containers at multiple UK facilities, allowing them to obtain and deliver containers rapidly and affordably. They also assign account managers who can oversee everything, from the original enquiry to the project’s construction, delivery, and after-sales service. Similarly, they offer CAD drafting services in which an appropriate interpretation of a container conversion is provided. Their adaptations might include everything from painting and lining to retail spaces, workshops, and offices. In addition to full project management, their services include a snagging report at the depot prior to delivery to sites.

In addition, they have Biomass, Chemical, Offshore, and Modular Site Solution divisions, allowing them to provide a comprehensive one-stop-shop service to sectors that benefit from containers. Teams in their nationwide depots include NICEIC-certified electricians, skilled and certified welders, licensed forklift and spreader operators, carpenters, painters, steel fabricators, and engineers. They have a great deal of experience, which enables them to make any custom demand a reality.

Since 2012, they have continued to gain strength. They operate depots across the country and turn over approximately 400 containers every week, including container alteration operations. This proves their dedication to providing an unrivalled service that is constantly improving. They were regionally shortlisted as finalists in the LABC (Local Authority Building Control) Building Excellence Awards which manifest their status as an authority in the shipping container industry. Their commitment to excellence makes them the logical choice for anyone looking for the best possible shipping container solution that can exceed expectations.

According to them: “We are the biggest container modifications company in the UK, and no other shipping container company has the expert level of staff we have nor do they have the prestigious client base that we have”.

About Lion Containers

