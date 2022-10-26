#1 International Bestselling Author Brad Schlerf releases his book “Gotcha Cold Case: ​​A True Crime Story from the Detectives Who Solved It” with Success

Houston, TX, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Author Brad Schlerf joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with his New Book, “Gotcha Cold Case: ​​A True Crime Story from the Detectives Who Solved It,” which was released Tuesday, October 18th, 2022, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted, and Reached #1 International Bestseller in FIVE categories in the US and AU. Including Forensics Biographies & Memoirs, Criminal Law Evidence, and Forensic Science in the US. Reference & Collections Biographies, and Historical Biographies & Memoirs in AU. He also hit NINE #1 Hot New Releases in the US and AU.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Gotcha Cold Case is the first in a three-book series following the real-life career of Brad Schlerf, a perceptive and witty detective from Florida whose whole life has been dedicated to community and service.

As Brad’s detective career in Junction City, Kansas unfolds, so do the Cold Cases featured in this book. Join him on his journey that spans over 20 years to work through the crimes of one criminal family.

A nail-biting emotional rollercoaster with an immersive writing style that will leave you needing to know how it all ends, Gotcha Cold Case explores the trauma of death and the anguish of cases going cold. Leads for the case can be found in the most unexpected places, and sometimes come from nowhere. Rest assured we will solve these crimes, and we are taking you, the reader, with us as it all unfolds.

All of the crimes in this book are true cases. The characters’ names have been changed to protect the officers’ private lives and to refuse any undeserved notoriety for the criminals involved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Brad Schlerf is an American Army veteran, retired police detective, and author. The son of a volunteer EMT and firefighter, Brad began his public service at an early age by becoming a volunteer firefighter himself at age 14 and an EMT at 15. He served in the US Army for eight years. After returning from his tours, Brad took a position with the local police department in Junction City, Kansas, and from there became a detective with the Manhattan Police Department in Riley County, Kansas. Here, working with a team of nerds, lawyers, judges, white hat hackers, and officers, Brad was involved in the initial stages of what is now Computer Forensics.

After retirement, Brad developed his own company, Forensic Solutions Inc. His investigations with FSI have been featured on 48 Hours, True Crime TV, A&E’s Dead Again, NBC, Discovery Channel’s Killing Fields, and several journals. Brad is the author of the Gotcha book series, a True Crime trilogy based on real homicides and Cold Cases that he helped solve during his career as a detective.

Brad is married and the father of three beautiful children. Brad continues to hope this world will see past the issues of color and hate and realize we are all in this together as ONE race: Human.

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing #1 bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a #1 bestselling author. So much so, they guarantee it. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your #1 bestselling book. For more information, visit www.eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast .

A donation was made in Brad Schlerf’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

