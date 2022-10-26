Emotionally Customized Jewelry Brand “Janering” Receives Millions Of Angel Round Financing In The Capital Winter

Shenzhen, China, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — It is reported that “Janering”, an emotionally customized jewelry brand, has recently completed a multi-million dollar angel round of financing exclusively invested by Qf Capital.

Located in Shenzhen, the jewelry capital of China, “Janering” was founded in April 2020, and its founder Ivy has more than 20 years of marketing and management experience in the jewelry industry. The founder, Ivy, has over 20 years of experience in marketing and management in the jewelry industry. “Janering” recognizes that with the gradual improvement of the national standard of living and the gradual entry of the post-95s and post-00s into the marriageable age, China’s jewelry consumption needs and trends have undergone profound changes. The new wedding clientele’s demand for personalized customization of diamond rings and wedding bands has come to the fore, and in addition to the immediate needs of wedding celebrations, new demands for couples’ customization, anniversary customization, parent-child customization, pet customization, etc. Have been derived based on the need to record and commemorate the beautiful emotions of life. A piece of customized jewelry with emotional memory has become a carrier for young people in this era to express their personalities and love beliefs as well as for customers to convey their feelings to their loved ones.

Based on the insight of the new demand, the product service of “Simple Ring” is located in emotional customization, hoping to use a piece of customized jewelry to carry and record an important moment in the customer’s life, so that each product is not just a piece of jewelry, but a precious memory carrying the customer’s beautiful emotions. “We have set up our own original design team to receive orders online and in stores, and have jewelry designers communicate with customers directly about their needs. After the demand is placed, it can respond quickly and be delivered within 10 days, and ensure the delivery time and quality.

At present, “Janering” has opened its first directly-managed flagship store in Tianjin Riverside 66, which highlights the professional element of customization. “Janering” is already piloting the new model of “offline stores + new media content dissemination + private domain”, bringing new exploration to the offline jewelry retail model in the industry. In the future, “Janering” will also export the efficiency advantage of China’s jewelry supply chain and gradually develop jewelry emotional customization business for global consumers by using independent stations.