B2B Telecommunication Market to Witness Rise in Revenues By 2030

B2B Telecommunication Market: by Solution (WAN Solution, Voice over IP (VoIP), M2M Communication, Cloud Services, and Unified Communication & Collaboration), by Industrial Verticals (Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Banking, Financial & Insurance (BFSI), and Others), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

The B2B telecommunications market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the B2B telecommunications industry.

Global B2B Telecommunication Market Research Report, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

B2B Telecommunication Market: Introduction:

B2B telecommunication refers to communications between businesses. It facilitates two-way communication between clients, businesses, or companies. B2B communication can take place in any form, with telecommunication service providers maintaining systems that transmit voice, text, sound, data, and video. These telecommunication systems are generally used by marketers to propel the company’s presence within the industry vertical and ascertain networking opportunities. A B2B telecommunication platform provides a comprehensive view of the statistics and data related to cases, orders, and financial information. Therefore, this facilitates easy management of the organization’s complex hierarchies’ structure to access detailed reporting and establish real-time control over service usage.

B2B Telecommunication Market Dynamics

The global B2B telecommunication market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of new technologies, such as the IoT and Voice over IP. The key players are focused on providing services such as cloud computing to organizations, driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand for cloud communication, VoIP, and unified communication and collaboration from the media & entertainment sector is expected further to boost the market’s growth in the upcoming years. Moreover, the rising implementation of social media platforms among business owners boosts the growth of the market. The advent of M2M technology and IoT and increasing demand for IT services among business owners are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market growth in the upcoming years.

However, the high initial cost associated with advanced telecommunication solutions and lack of security systems regarding advanced technology is likely to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic will considerably impact the B2B telecommunication market in 2020. As the market witnessed a positive growth in the initial months of 2020 and later, there was a wide decrease in the sales, owing to lockdown and business closures in quarter 2 (Q2) the global industry during a longer period.

B2B Telecommunications Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the B2B telecommunications market based on solution and industry vertical.

Based on the solution, the B2B telecommunication market is segmented into-

WAN Solution

Voice over IP (VoIP)

M2M Communication

Cloud Services

Unified Communication & Collaboration

Based on industry vertical, the B2B telecommunication market is segmented into-

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Banking, Financial & Insurance (BFSI)

Others (Transpiration & Logistics)

B2B Telecommunication Market by Solution, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

B2B Telecommunication Market: Regional Outlook

The global B2B telecommunication market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds a dominant position in the global B2B telecommunication market and is anticipated to retain its position over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the well-established telecom infrastructures and high adoption of cloud and VoIP services. Moreover, the high adoption of IoT and technology advancement are factors driving the growth of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific is predicted to account for the fastest CAGR in the global B2B telecommunication market over the forecast period. This growth is due to the high penetration of the internet, a growing number of small & medium-size enterprises in emerging economies, such as India and China. Moreover, the development in the media & entertainment sector and adoption of telecom services are few factors propelling the growth of the market in the region.

B2B Telecommunications Market Growth by region, 2020-2025

B2B Telecommunication Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading manufacturers of B2B telecommunication in the global market include Deutsche Telekom AG, Vodafone Group PLC, Comarch SA., NTT Communications, AT&T Inc., and Verizon Communication Inc.

Other B2B telecommunication manufacturers include Orange S.A., Amdocs Ltd., Telstra Corporation Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonica, S.A., Sprint Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and CityFiber.

In June 2019, Telefonica, S.A., signed a partnership agreement with Google LLC. The companies have planned to offer Google Cloud Solutions worldwide to aids them boost their digital transformation.

In November 2019, Sprint Corporation launched a telecom infra project community lab for OpenRAN 5G NR, to propel 5G macrocells and small cells.

The B2B telecommunications market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and the market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

