Prosthetics Market Estimated to Bring Sky-high Returns for Investors by the End of Forecast to 2030

The global prosthetics market by technology type can be segmented as follows:
- Electric Powered Technology
- Hybrid Prosthetics
- Conventional Technology
The dominant share of the market in 2020 was held by the electrically powered technology segment, followed by the hybrid prosthetics and conventional technology segment.
On the basis of user type, the global prosthetics market can be segmented into the following:
- Prosthetic Clinics
- Hospitals
- Rehabilitation Centers
In 2020, the highest share of the market was held by prosthetic clinics, which was followed by hospitals.
The global prosthetics market on the basis of geography can be segmented as follows:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
North America would continue to hold a dominant position in the global market, supported by factors like improving healthcare infrastructure and higher product approvals.
Scope of the report:
- The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global prosthetics market with the potential impact of COVID-19.
- The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.
- The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.
The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players
- Ossur
- Ottobock
- Blatchford
- WillowWood
- Fillauer Companies, Inc
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Key Target Audience:
- Prosthesis Manufacturers
- Raw Material Providers
- End Users (Businesses/Consumers)
- Investment Banks
- Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- What will the market forecast and the growth rate from 2022 to 2030?
- What are the key trends and dynamics of the market?
- What are the top driving elements of the industry?
- What are the obstacles developed to the market?
- Who are the leading companies with their market positioning share?
- How much can incremental dollar investment opportunities be witnessed in the market over the forecast period?
- Analysis of the companies and the market through SWOT, PORTER’s, and PESTEL study.