Prosthetics Market Estimated to Bring Sky-high Returns for Investors by the End of Forecast to 2030

The global prosthetics market by technology type can be segmented as follows:

Electric Powered Technology

Hybrid Prosthetics

Conventional Technology

The dominant share of the market in 2020 was held by the electrically powered technology segment, followed by the hybrid prosthetics and conventional technology segment.

On the basis of user type, the global prosthetics market can be segmented into the following:

Prosthetic Clinics

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

In 2020, the highest share of the market was held by prosthetic clinics, which was followed by hospitals.

The global prosthetics market on the basis of geography can be segmented as follows:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



North America would continue to hold a dominant position in the global market, supported by factors like improving healthcare infrastructure and higher product approvals.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global prosthetics market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players

Ossur

Ottobock

Blatchford

WillowWood

Fillauer Companies, Inc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Key Target Audience:

Prosthesis Manufacturers

Raw Material Providers

End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

