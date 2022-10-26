Ad Server Market Share 2022 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Outlook 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The ad server market size is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Ad server is a software platform that enables a range of solutions for advertising businesses, namely media or advertising, campaign planning, buying, and selling inventory. This further includes ad operations such as trading or physically inserting an ad into media, targeting an ad at the specific geographic location or targeted audience, automatically modifying an ad for better impact, and tracking or measuring and reporting on an advertising campaign.

Factors Affecting the Ad Server Market over the Forecast Period

Ads basically help in the promotion and expansion of business, new products, offers, and others, and are very effective in increasing publicity through TVs, radios, the internet, and others. With the rising number of businesses and enterprises across the globe, the demand for ad servers is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Rapid penetration of the internet and digital marketing is expanding online advertisements and hence fueling the growth of the ad server market across the globe. Ad sometimes leads to misleading information, which declines the growth of the ad server market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Ad Server Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic will have a significant effect on the ad server market. Due to the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19, the business operations of retailers, manufacturing hubs have been negatively impacted, which in turn led to the growth of the online distribution channel for the essential goods. Various retailers globally have moved to the brick-and-click model from the brick-and-mortar model. This, in turn, has increased the online advertisements of websites, leading to the growth of the ad server market. Therefore, a considerable growth in the ad server market value can be expected in 2020, considering the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ad server industry.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global ad server market study based on type, deployment model, and end-user.

Based on type, the ad server market is segmented into –

Publishers Ad Servers

Advertisers Ad Servers

Others

Based on the deployment model, the ad server market is segmented into –

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Based on end-user, the ad server market is segmented into –

Transportation and Logistics

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

Ad Server Market Regional Outlook

The ad server market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global ad server market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America is further estimated to dominate the ad server market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Ad Server Market Competitors Includes

The ad server market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The key ad server market players operating in the global market include –

Adform

Adobe Systems Inc.

AdRoll

Amazon.com Inc.

AppNexus

Centro

Comcast Corporation

Criteo S.A

Dataxu

Facebook, Inc.

Google LLC

Index Exchange Inc. (US)

MediaMath, Inc.

Neustar

OpenX Technologies Inc.

Oracle Corporation

PubMatic Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

The Rubicon Project

The Trade Desk.

The ad server market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Ad Server Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Ad Server Market Regional Analysis Includes

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

