Action Camera Market Share 2022 | Industry Size and Forecast 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The global action camera market is projected to register a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2027. A camera for action is a compact device placed on helmets, bikes, vehicles, surfboards, and other objects to capture high-definition and wide-angle view images. Usually used in outdoor sports, it possesses exceptional construction quality, enabling it to function under extreme conditions. It captures images in various resolutions ranging from 1080p HD to 4K UltraHD at 120, 60, 48, 30, and 24 frames a second.

An action camera is a video camera designed to capture sequences of action while, at the same time, being fully absorbed in it. Having a robust, lightweight build while waterproof at the surface level will make sense for these cameras. These cameras are designed to shoot from an individual’s point of view and can be worn or mounted.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/action-camera-market

Global Action Camera Market Dynamics

The global market for action cameras is driven by an increase in social media sites’ popularity, leading to a rise in the trend of internet sharing of video content. Also, the rise in adventure sports popularity is fueling the demand for action cameras around the globe. Rapid penetration of smartphones with emerging camera technology and a wide range of utilities serves as a significant constraint to an action camera’s need. On the contrary, the launch of cameras with enhanced functionality at a low cost will deliver lucrative market growth opportunities. Rising internet penetration and breakthroughs in camera technology are also projected to build potential growth opportunities.

The increasing popularity of outdoor activities, music festivals, extreme sporting events, and seasonal cycles is key for the action camera’s popularity. That also fueled the global market growth for it during the forecast period.

Continuous advancement of advances made in this area, such as the miniaturization of sensors, the extensive use of smart gadgets, the compact and flexible sizing of these devices, and additional features such as Wi-Fi networking capabilities. Introducing waterproof camera housings, 4K resolution, and high-image-quality, crystal-clear video capture has created massive opportunities for manufacturers.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Action Camera Market

The report analyses and includes a specific detailed chapter about the short-term & long-term impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on each segment and region of the “Global Action Camera Market” and relatable government measures with the most current standards to support the industry. It also highlights the current market landscape during COVID breakout, the virus’s impact on leading companies, the expected demand schedule, the industry’s supply chain, and other significant factors. These factors will help you identify those companies that may benefit from this pandemic, as well as those that will lose out.

Scope of the Action Camera Market

The study categorizes the action camera market based on The global market for the action camera is segmented into type, technology, end user, distribution channel, application, and regions.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/action-camera-market?opt=2950

By Type Outlook ( Thousand Units, Revenue, 2017-2027, USD Million )

Box Style

Cube Style

Bullet Style

360° Periscope

By Technology Outlook ( Thousand Units, Revenue, 2017-2027, USD Million )

Standard

High-Definition

Full-High Definition

Ultra-High Definition

By End-Users Outlook ( Thousand Units, Revenue, 2017-2027, USD Million )

Commercial Use

Professional Use

By Distribution Channel Outlook ( Thousand Units, Revenue, 2017-2027, USD Million )

Sports

Recreational Activities

Emergency Services

By Application Outlook ( Thousand Units, Revenue, 2017 – 2027, USD Million )

Sports

Recreational Activities

Emergency Services

Others

By Region Outlook ( Thousand Units, Revenue, 2017-2027, USD Million )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/action-camera-market

Global Action Camera Market Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global action camera market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America dominated the global action camera market due to this growing demand and popularity of outdoor adventure sports and higher disposable revenues. With many of the industry’s leading players releasing products intended only for the European market, it is expected that Europe will in the future leave a profound mark on the global camera action market.

Global Action Camera Market Competitive Landscape

The leading manufacturers of action cameras in the global market include GoPro, Inc., Sony Corporation, Nikon Corporation, YI Technology, Garmin Ltd, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd, SJCAM, and Drift Innovation.

GoPro, Inc. launched a limited edition of Hero7 Black in ‘Dusk White’ in February 2019 for USD 399.99 worldwide. It allows both Facebook and YouTube to live stream the user.

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. released a tiny portable camera called the Osmo Pocket in November 2018 to compete against GoPro’s Hero 7. The Osmo Pocket has a three-axis gimbal, which can record 4 K at a data rate of 100Mb/s at 60 frames/second.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/action-camera-market

The action camera market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Action Camera Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On