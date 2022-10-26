3D Imaging Market Research Analysis with Trends and Opportunities To 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The global 3D imaging market size is expected to be USD 17.5 billion in 2021 and reach USD 63.30 in 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.90% during the forecast period, 2021-2027. 3D imaging is a process by which a three-dimensional image is rendered, thereby providing an optical illusion of depth. For these 3D images to be rendered, two or more motion cameras are used to capture a three-dimensional object. 3D image sensors, cameras, and displays are all used in conjunction with each other to provide high-resolution images.

Factors Affecting the 3D Imaging Market over the Forecast Period

Increasing demand for 3D imaging technology in healthcare and automation sectors due to its various application and technological advancements in 3D imaging is expected to boost the growth of the global market.

Industrial automation and other growing end-use industries, such as security & surveillance and, architecture & engineering, will create significant growth opportunities in the 3D imaging market.

The high cost of 3D imaging software and systems, coupled with improper infrastructure for the support of diverse 3D imaging devices, is estimated to hamper the growth of the 3D imaging market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on 3D Imaging Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has considerably affected the global 3D imaging market. Due to pandemic, there is a decrease in the growth of advanced high-cost technologies due to disruption in the supply chain as well as the investment of the companies.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global 3D imaging market study based on the product, transport, image sensor, and end-user.

Based on the product, the 3D imaging market has been segmented into –

3D Cameras

Smart Phones

Sonography

Others

Based on the image sensor, the 3D imaging market has been segmented into –

Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductors

Charged Coupled Device

Based on the end-user, the 3D imaging market has been segmented into –

Healthcare

Industrial Applications

Entertainment

Architecture & Engineering

Security & Surveillance

Others

3D Imaging Market Regional Outlook

The global 3D imaging market is regionally segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global 3D imaging market due to the growing investment in R&D activities and the high adoption of the 3D technology across the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period.

Key Global 3D Imaging Market Competitors Includes

The global 3D imaging market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The vital 3D imaging manufacturers operating in the global market are –

Able Software

Autodesk

Bentley Systems

Dassault Systemes

GE Healthcare

Google Inc.

HP

Lockheed Martin

Maxon

Panasonic.

The 3D imaging market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

3D Imaging Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

3D Imaging Market Regional Analysis Includes

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

