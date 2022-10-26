Mobile Processor Market Trends and Dynamics 2020-2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Mobile Processor Market: by Core Type (Single-Core, Dual-Core, Quad-Core, Hexa-Core, and Octa-Core), Mobile Type (Premium Range Mobile and Economic Range Mobile), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

The mobile processor market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the mobile processor industry.

Mobile Processor Market Overview

During the forecast period, 2020-2025, the mobile processor market is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 15% and is valued at 19 billion in 2019. The benefits associated with the Octa-core processor, such as high speed, low power consumption compared to Hexa-core and Quad-core processors, are gaining traction in the mobile processor market. Further, the trend of rapid technological developments in the mobile operating system, such as multimedia encryption, graphics processing, and memory management, is growing, demanding fast processing mobile processors and a direct effect on the growth of the mobile processor market.

Factors affecting the Mobile Processor Market over the forecast period

An increase in the production of smartphones due to the decrease price of mobiles and increasing digitalization are the key factors for the growth of the mobile processor market. Moreover, the rising adoption of smart infotainment systems and ADAS systems in an automobile drives the growth of the global mobile processor market.

Many companies are expanding their range of mobile processors by releasing new products to cater to a larger number of mobile phone manufacturers, which fuel the growth of the mobile processor market.

Integrating applications such as smart logins, personalized texts, moment-based warnings, and other responsive functionality for a particular device and the introduction of artificial intelligence into mobile apps are expected to create new opportunities for the global mobile processor market.

The growing competition among the key players in affecting their profitability and margin decreases the supplier’s bargaining power.

Emerging economies are expected to create new opportunities in the mobile processor market due to increased demand for smartphones in rural areas.

Impact of COVID-19 on Mobile Processor Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the global mobile processor market, and companies have been forced to restructure their plans to cope with the pandemic. COVID-19 influences the world economy in three significant ways: by impacting production and demand, by disturbing the supply chain, and by its financial effect on companies. Owing to manufacturing discrepancies and global economic issues, several companies have delayed their plans.

Mobile Processor Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the global mobile processor market based on core type and mobile type.

Based on the core type, the mobile processor market has been segmented into –

Single-Core

Dual-Core

Quad-Core

Hexa-Core

Octa-Core

Based on the mobile type, the mobile processor market has been segmented into –

Premium Range Mobile

Economic Range Mobile

Mobile Processor Market: Geographical Outlook

The global market for mobile processors has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, held the largest share in the global Mobile Processor market. The rising number of mobile phone manufacturers is boosting the growth of the market in APAC regions. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected estimated to lead the global Mobile Processor market.

Key Global Mobile Processor Market Competitors

The global mobile processor market is fairly concentrated, with the presence of a limited number of players across the globe. The key players operating in the global mobile processor market include-

Apple Incorporation

Samsung Electronics

Qualcomm

MediaTek Incorporation

Texas Instruments

Nvidia Corporation

HiSilicon Technologies

Spreadtrum Communications

Ingenic Semiconductor

Oppo Electronics

Intel corporation

Broadcom Corporation

Advanced Micro Device Incorporation

Huawei Technologies Corporation Limited

Allwinner Technology

The mobile processor market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Mobile Processor Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

