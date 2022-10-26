Fitness App Market 2022 Growth, Cost Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Fitness App Market by Type (Exercise & Weight Loss, Diet & Nutrition, and Activity Tracking), by Platform (Android, iOS, and Others), by Device (Smartphones, Tablets, and Wearable Devices), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

The fitness app market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The study of the report will outlook one of the most exhaustive analysis of the market, capturing all the aspects of the fitness app market.

Global Fitness App Market Research Report, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Fitness App Industry Introduction

Fitness apps have been offering several activities, such as tracking and wellness strategic planning, and other. The growing proliferation of smartphones and tablets in all ages has contributed to a high adoption of exercise apps. Many applications provide personalized body physiology and condition related services. Furthermore, in the long term, consumers may find it impossible to maintain exercise or dietary habits, leading to a loss of a significant customer base. Fitness app market research has provided a roadmap for market growth in terms of sales over the entire projected period. For the public, fitness apps have been helpful, as they monitor the fitness goal easily, along with workout timers and action tracking features. The fitness app is a great and convenient solution for people who have no time to work out and want an active lifestyle to be maintained.

Fitness App Market: Dynamics:

Growing consumer penetration for wearable devices is seeing a rise in demand for smartwatches, smart bands. and smart rings that have specific apps such as texting, messaging, and exercise monitoring. These devices can be integrated with fitness apps to provide heart rate information, exercise cognition, and reminders of movement issues. Therefore, this increasing adoption of wearable devices will lead to the expansion of the global market for fitness apps during the forecast period.

Market vendors are introducing various fitness apps, workout routines, and exercises for different purposes. For instance, some vendors specifically introduce fitness apps for pregnant women, different age groups, and gender. By monitoring their calorie intake, these devices allow consumers to monitor their health and fitness and offer advice on an optimal diet to help them remain healthy and active. The launch of these modern and innovative exercise software helps vendors to improve market share and productivity. This development should have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Fitness App Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has a significant impact fitness app market in 2020. The COVID-19 epidemic has had consequences on many levels, such as flight cancellations; travel restrictions and quarantines; restaurants closed, all indoor/outdoor activities restricted; over forty countries proclaimed a state of emergency, significant supply chain slowing; stock market volatility; deteriorating corporate morale, increasing public fear, and anxiety about the future. With the implementation of these norms and concern for good health have augmented the fitness app market amidst the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Fitness App Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the fitness app market on the basis of type, platform, and devices.

Based on type, the fitness app market is segmented into-

Exercise & Weight Loss

Diet & Nutrition

Activity Tracking

Based on the platform, the fitness app market is segmented into-

Android

iOS

Others

Based on devices, the fitness app market is segmented into-

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

Fitness App Market by Devices, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

Fitness App Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical viewpoint, the fitness app market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America held the largest share in the fitness app market. Growing awareness about fitness & daily health monitoring has led to an increase in the adoption of fitness apps and a significant rise in the number of new players in the region. Moreover, the market is witnessing a rising number of partnerships between key players, thereby resulting in the introduction of superior quality apps.

Fitness App Market Growth by Region, 2020-2025



Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the high smartphone and internet penetration and increasing disposable income of the middle-class population in the emerging economies of the region, such as India and China. Moreover, Europe is expected to have promising growth over the forecast period due to the growing investments by the European companies in developing prototype solutions and systems in the areas of fitness apps with an increased potential to tap into the high-volume markets in the future.

Fitness App Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading companies operating in the global fitness app market include Adidas, ASICS, Azumio, BetterMe, and Google.

Some other fitness app leading players are Nike, Samsung, Under, Armour, Appster, Fitbit, FitnessKeeper, MyFitnessPal Inc, Noom, Applico, Aaptiv and Appinventiv. It’s 2020 and there are a number of fitness apps companies present in the market. This large number of competitors are making it a fragmented market, with companies needing to stand out from the crowd in order to succeed. Here are some of the activities adopted by the biggest players in the global fitness app market in the recent past.

Fitbit manufactures smart wearable technologies to monitor health conditions. As of November 2019, the company had 28 million active users across the globe and has sold more than 100 million devices. Wearable devices are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.

In December 2018, Freeletics, a Germany-based digital fitness startup, received a Series. A funding of USD 45 million. According to Freeletics, 31 million users in nearly 160 countries use fitness and personal coaching apps.

The fitness app market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors along with market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the presence of the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

The fitness app market report covers comprehensive analysis on:

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Market Size in Value

Pricing Analysis

Market Factor Analysis

Market Trends

Regulatory Landscape

Competition Landscape

Company Profiles

Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

