Demand For Plant Based Cheese Is Anticipated To Augment at a CAGR of 15.5% Over 2031

Posted on 2022-10-26 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Plant Based Cheese Market Report by Source (Soy Cheese, Coconut Cheese, Cashew Cheese, Almond Cheese), Form (Blocks & Wedges, Slices, Spreads, Shreds), Buyer Type (Households, HoReCa, Food Processors), Sales Channel – Forecast to 2021–2031

Demand for plant based cheese is anticipated to augment at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2031, representing a fourfold increase. As of 2021, the market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 924.4 Mn, eventually reaching US$ 3.9 Bn by 2031.

Request a sample to stay ‘ahead’ of your competitors.

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4549

From 2016 to 2020, sales of plant-based cheeses surged at an impressive CAGR of 9%. The prospects widen as more and more consumers begin to adopt a plant-based diet amid fears of viral infection through consumption of animal products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lactose intolerance and milk allergy are two additional factors contributing to the growth of a ‘vegetarian’ lifestyle. Several regulatory agencies strongly advise consumers to use plant-based cheeses. Similarly, in 2019, the European Commission plans to create a legal definition for plant foods that will serve as a category standard. The aforementioned factors have the potential to increase the vegetable cheese market during the forecast period.

Highlights of market research

  • By source, soy cheese gained the most traction, accounting for 40% of global revenue.
  • HoReCa will be the fastest growing segment by buyer type, registering a CAGR of 13%.
  • Cashew cheese occupies a notable revenue share, accounting for over 35% of revenue.
  • Indirect Channel Remains Primary Source of Plant-Based Cheese Sales, Achieves a CAGR of 10%
  • The US will record impressive growth rates through 2031, at a CAGR of 10%.
  • A CAGR of 12% is expected in the UK vegetable cheese market.
  • China Emerges as Fastest Growing Market at 14% CAGR through 2031

 “Millennials and Gen Z are major consumers of plant-based cheese products because of their tendency to experiment and try new foods. Possibility of choice is an important driver for the expansion of the plant-based cheese market,” says Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on Vegetable Cheese Report Click here:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4549

competitive landscape

Growing demand for plant-based foods is creating opportunities for both startups and established companies to develop new products to bridge market gaps. Plant cheese makers keep prices low. Following are some significant developments in the Vegetable Cheese market:

  • In October 2021, Daiya Foods Inc. unveiled a new food service website designed to help businesses meet the growing consumer demand for plant-based foods. This new online interface aims to extend the company’s visibility across university campuses, restaurants and healthcare facilities.
  • Made by Upfield Holdings BV in July 2021, Violife cheese entered the Middle East market following the company’s introduction of the Flora brand in 2020. This product is sold throughout the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.

More insights available

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the global vegetable cheese market by analyzing historical demand from 2016-2020 and forecast statistics from 2021-2031 in a new report.

This study analyzes the growth prospects of the electric steel market based on source (soybean, coconut, cashew, almond, etc.), shape (blocks and wedges, slices, spreads and pieces), and buyer type (household, HoReCa, and food processors). shows. Sales channels (retail sales and direct sales) across 7 regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa).

The key players analyzed in the Vegetable Cheese Market study:

  • Daya Foods
  • Field Roast Grain Meat Co., Ltd.
  • follow your heart
  • Galaxy Nutritional Foods Co., Ltd.
  • Lyrical Foods Co., Ltd.
  • Lisanatti Foods Inc.
  • miyokos creamy
  • View Island Foods Co., Ltd.
  • Gardener Cheese Company
  • green space brand
  • Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
  • bio life food

On the basis of region, plant-based cheese market research includes:

  • Us
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • brazil
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • france
  • uk
  • Spain
  • russia
  • China
  • Japan
  • Republic of Korea
  • India
  • ASEAN
  • Australia and New Zealand
  • GCC
  • South Africa

The report covers the following Vegetable Cheese market insights and assessments which are helpful to all the participants involved in the Vegetable Cheese market.

  • Data on the recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand Vegetable Cheese Market
  • Latest industry analysis of Vegetable Cheese market along with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors
  • Key trends Vegetable cheese market analysis and changing consumer preferences in key industries.
  • Changes in plant cheese demand and consumption in various products
  • Key Trends Highlighting Funding by Leading Investors in Multiple Countries
  • New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services
  • Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of major players in plant-based cheese
  • Sales of the plant-based cheese market in the United States will grow at a steady rate, fueled by growing consumer confidence and the recovery of the economy.
  • Plant-based cheese demand forecasts in Europe remain stable as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on boosting growth

Get Free Access to this Report : for Buy Now

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4549

Key Questions in the Vegetable Cheese Market Research Report:

  1. What are the current scenarios and key trends of the Vegetable Cheese market industry?
  2. What key strategies are businesses adopting to expand their consumer base?
  3. What are the key categories and future potentials of the Vegetable Cheese market?
  4. What are the key Vegetable Cheese market drivers and what are their projected short-, medium- and long-term impacts?
  5. What is the size of the Vegetable Cheese market and what are the opportunities for the key players?

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed . Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,
Seoul,100-768
South Korea
Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

Blog URL:https://blog.factmr.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution