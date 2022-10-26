Premium Cigar Market Demand and Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —The global Premium Cigars market was valued at US$ 8,664.2 million in 2021, which is estimated to reach US$ 22,917.5 million by 2030, grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Premium cigars are made entirely by hand with long leaf tobaccos, although some mixed filler (long and short leaf) handmade cigars would qualify. This is also why many premium cigars cost more.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Premium Cigars Market, By Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Premium Cigars Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2021 (%)

Foil Pouch

Single

Others

Global Premium Cigars Market, By Application, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Premium Cigars Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2021 (%)

Specialty Store

Online Sales

Global Premium Cigars Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Premium Cigars Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies Premium Cigars revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Premium Cigars revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Premium Cigars sales in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Key companies Premium Cigars sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market; key players include:

Altria Group Inc.

British American Tobacco

Oettinger Davidoff AG.

Trendsettah USA Inc.

Gurkha Cigar Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Drew Estate LLC

Swedish Match AB

Imperial Brands

Swisher International Inc.

Habanos S.A.

Agio Cigars

