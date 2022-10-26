Smart Water Purifier Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends to 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —Smart Water Purifier Market: by Connectivity (WiFi, Bluetooth, and Smart App), by Process Type (UV, RO, Sediment Filter, Nanofiltration, Activated Carbon, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Retail Sales, Direct Sales, and Online), by Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

The smart water purifier market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the smart water purifier market.

Smart Water Purifier Market Overview:

The smart water purifier market size is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, 2020-2025. Government support and the standards of drinking water quality have been increasing the demand in the market. The utilization of water purifiers not restricted in a limited manner. It is used for specific to general applications such raw water into the safe and good quality of water will increase market share in the future too.with the technological advancement in the filtration process is pushing market players to upgrade the purification processes to remove bacteria, viruses, and cysts from the water.

Factors Affecting the Smart Water Purifier Market Over the Forecast Period

The rapid growth in the industrial and manufacturing sector in the emerging economies, especially in Asia-Pacific economies, due to the continuous rise in foreign direct investment in promoting the manufacturing industry in the respective economies.

The demand for smart water purifiers increased in past years due to many diseases, which raised the need for safe potable water and tap water.

Smart water purifier demand also increased because advancement in technology has expanded the potential market. For being more elegant and user-friendly features in appliances and human protection is a notable trend with new prospects in the smart water purifier market.

There is an increasing awareness of waterborne diseases to promote growth all around the world. The increase is attributed to rising awareness about the adverse health effects of waterborne diseases.

Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Water Purifier Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in the rapid increase in the demand for smart water purifier across several sectors, primarily the healthcare and industrial sectors. Installing smart water purifier systems with advanced connectivity technologies has expanded the potential of the market. Rising support from the government and the companies can help in fighting various diseases, due to the current COVID-19 situation brought the health crisis a terrible impact everywhere in the world.

Smart Water Purifier Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the global smart water purifier market based on connectivity, process, distribution channel, and application.

Based on the connectivity, the smart water purifier market has been segmented into –

WiFi

Bluetooth

SmartApp

Based on the process, the smart water purifier market has been segmented into –

UV

RO

Sediment filter

Nanofiltration

Activated Carbon

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the smart water purifier market has been segmented into –

Retail Sales

Direct Sales

Online

Based on the application, the smart water purifier market has been segmented into –

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Smart Water Purifier Market: Geographical Outlook

The smart water purifier market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America held the largest share in the smart water purifier market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America is further estimated to dominate the smart water purifier market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period.

Key Competitors operating in the Smart Water Purifier Market:

The smart water purifier market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The critical smart water purifier players operating in the global market include –

WOG Group

Degremont (SUEZ Group)

3M

A. O. Smith Corporation

Brita LP

Culligan International Company

Unilever PLC

Panasonic Corporation

LG Electronics

Helen of Troy Limited

Kent RO Systems Ltd

iSpring Water Systems LLC

Honeywell International Inc

General Electric Company

Eureka Forbes Ltd

Coway USA Inc

Xiaomi

The smart water purifier market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Smart Water Purifier Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

