Electric Powertrain Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends to 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —The Global Electric Powertrain Market size is anticipated to grow from USD 63.45 billion in 2020 and reach USD 189.34 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.14% during the forecast period. The electric powertrain comprises the battery, electric motor and offers power transmission that helps to generate the power needed to propel the vehicle. It replaces gasoline-powered internal combustion engines with lightweight, low vibration, and instant torque generator machines. The electric powertrains are fuel-efficient, eco-friendly, and low-maintenance transmission systems that support the market growth.

Electric vehicles are the next generation of vehicles and foreseeing a massive growth in their popularity across the globe. As fossil fuels are expected to exhaust in the coming years, an alternative source is needed to power the vehicles.

Electric Powertrain Market: Dynamics

The growing demands for automobile electrification and increasing awareness and demand for electric vehicles globally are driving the growth of the electric powertrain market. As the automotive industry moves towards more environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient transportation, the automotive industry is approaching low maintenance and zero-emission powertrain solutions. Strict rules and regulations and lucrative incentives for mass deployment of electric vehicles are projected to increase the demand for electric powertrains. Higher fuel efficiency and rising demand for engine downsizing are also fuelling the growth of the global electric powertrain market.

The technological development of Lithium-ion batteries will provide the electric powertrain market with new opportunities. The fall in batteries’ cost would spur the sales of electric vehicles and have a tremendous impact on the electric powertrain market. Joint ventures by different organizations to develop charging infrastructure would also significantly impact the demand for the electric powertrain. Moreover, the fast-growing demand for improved driving experience and the lightweight driving shaft boost the market’s growth.

However, the unavailability of the electric charging infrastructure and the development of conventional engines hamper electric powertrains’ global market growth. Also, the high cost of electrical components is a significant challenge in the electric powertrain market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Electric Powertrain Market:

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has cut off the successive growth, which was achieved over the years. Transportation has been impacted in multiple ways, with automobile prices rising, factory shutdowns, and public transport dwindling to disrupt supply chains. Furthermore, changes in consumer buying behavior due to uncertainties surrounding the pandemic may have significant consequences for the near future growth of the industry. These factors will affect the electric powertrain market.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the electric powertrain market based on powertrain type, vehicle type, and powertrain component.

Based on the powertrain type, the electric powertrain market is segmented into –

BEV Powertrain

MHEV Powertrain

Series Hybrid Powertrain

Parallel Hybrid Powertrain

Series-Parallel Hybrid Powertrain

Based on the vehicle type, the electric powertrain market is segmented into-

Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV/PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

48V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV)

Based on the powertrain components, the electric powertrain market is segmented into-

Motor/Generator

Battery

Battery Management System

Controller

Power Distribution Module

Idle Start-Stop

On-board Charger

Regenerative Braking

Others

Electric Powertrain Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the regions, Asia Pacific is experiencing the highest market share in the global electric powertrain market in 2020, followed by North America and Europe. The growth in the Asia Pacific market can be traced to funds allocation by the governments to boost sales of electric vehicles. It is anticipated that the development and technological innovations of powertrain components such as lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and motors will further drive the electric powertrain market growth during the forecast period.

North America has a high adoption rate of electric vehicles and holds a significant share in the global market for electric powertrains. Many countries are developing the infrastructure for electric vehicles, such as public electric car charging stations, which will help to fuel the demands for the electric powertrain. Europe is expected to be a major market for electric vehicles powertrain as the existence of various OEMs marks the region. Several countries in the region, including Norway, Finland, Sweden, and the Netherlands, have a significant share in the global electric vehicle production and support electric powertrain market growth.

Electric Powertrain Market: Competitive Landscape

The major competitors of the electric powertrain market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Magna International Incorporated, Continental AG, and Hitachi.

The other companies are BorgWarner Incorporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Denso Corporation, Dana Incorporated, Valeo Group, Schaeffler AG, Nidec Corporation, Magneti Marelli Ck Holdings, GKN PLC, Cummins Incorporation, Meritor Incorporation, Bonfiglioli Riduttori SPA.

In August 2019, a new e-motor corporation, GAC Components Corporation Limited, is a Guangzhou Automobile Group Corporation Limited based in China. Guangzhou Nidec Auto Drive System Corporation Limited is the unconfirmed name of the joint venture and will be engaged in manufacturing automobile traction motors.

The electric powertrain market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

Electric Powertrain Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

