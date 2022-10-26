Global Third-Party Logistics Market Is Exhibiting A Growth Rate of 7.6% By 2032

Third Party Logistics Market Analysis by Transport (Airway, Railway, Roadway, Waterway), by Service (Value Added Logistics Services, Domestic Transportation Management, International Transportation Management), by End Use, by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global third-party logistics market size is estimated at US$ 1,031 Bn in 2022 and US$ 2,144 Bn by 2032 while exhibiting a growth rate of 7.6% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of e-commerce and the advent of smart technologies are the key factors propelling the market growth in the assessment period.

Prominent Key Players Of The Third Party Logistics Market Survey Report:

Kuehne + Nagel

Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.

Burris Logistics

CEVA Logistics

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

BDP International

FedEx

DSV

DB Schenker Logistics

Competitive Landscape

The players of the global third-party logistics market adopt various strategies to expand their global reach. Methods such as acquisition, partnership, and collaborations are the most adopted strategies by the players to secure the forefront position in the market.

Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In January 2022, CEVA Logistics announced its plan to expand its reach between Asia and Europe. It rolled out some of its new services and updated the existing services. Now, Turkey is in the company’s network as it provides daily connections between Duisburg in Germany and Halkali Terminal with its own equipment. It also provides a block train solution that links Vietnam and Germany through China with weekly trips.

In January 2022, BJ’s Wholesale Club, an operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced an agreement to procure the assets and operations of four distribution centers and other private transportation fleets from its partner, Burris Logistics. The terms of the transactions were not made public. As per the agreement, the transaction will allow BJ’s to insource its perishable supply chain.

In January 2022, Microsoft and FedEx announced a new cross-platform logistics solution for e-commerce. The new offer focuses on strengthening the merchant competition in the e-commerce space by enhancing customer engagement and offering better shipping options.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Global Third-Party Logistics Market

By End Use : Automotive Third Party Logistics Manufacturing Third Party Logistics Healthcare Third Party Logistics Retail Third Party Logistics Other Third Party Logistics

By Transport : Airway Third Party Logistics Railway Third Party Logistics Roadway Third Party Logistics Waterway Third Party Logistics



MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Third Party Logistics market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Third Party Logistics market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Third Party Logistics market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Third Party Logistics market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Third Party Logistics market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Third Party Logistics market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Third Party Logistics market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Third Party Logistics market. Leverage: The Third Party Logistics market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Third Party Logistics market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Third Party Logistics market

