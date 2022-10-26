Demand For Vestibular Testing Systems Saw Significant Growth At 5.8% CAGR Over 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

The global vestibular testing systems market is currently valued at US$ 114.6 million and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 201.1 million by the end of 2032.

With high numbers of vestibular testing procedures being performed, North America is expected to offer the most opportunities to market players over the assessment period (2022-2032).

Prominent Key Players of Vestibular Testing Systems Market Survey Report

Hood Medical Incorporated

Balanceback (Vestibular Research & Development, LLC.)

BioMed Jena GmbH

Neurokinetics, Inc

Micromedical Technologies

Instrumentation Difra SA

Interacoustics A/S

Synapsys (an Inventis company)

Bertec Corporation

Framiral

Key segments covered in Vestibular Testing Systems industry research

By product Videonystagmography (VNG) systems Vestibular Evoked Myogenic Potential (VEMP) systems. swivel chairs Computer assisted dynamic posturography

By end users VEMP systems for hospitals VEMP systems for private clinics



Competitive Landscape

Primary growth tactics being pursued by industry players include research and development initiatives, partnerships, and new product developments. Key stakeholders are concentrating on these methods to broaden their geographic reach and improve their current product offerings.

In July 2022, Natus Medical Incorporated was acquired by ArchiMed, which is a leading investment firm exclusively focused on the healthcare industry.

In June 2018, Interacoustics A/S launched the new Micromedical Orion rotary chair for enhanced vestibular assessment.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of vestibular testing systems positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

The report covers the following Vestibular Testing Systems market insights and reviews, which are helpful to all participants involved in the Vestibular Testing Systems Market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand for Vestibular Testing Systems

Latest industry analysis on the Vestibular Testing Systems Market with key analyzes on market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key Trends Analysis of Vestibular Testing Systems market and changing consumer preferences in major verticals.

Changing demand for vestibular testing systems and consumption of various products

Key trends underscoring key investor funding in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of the major Vestibular Testing Systems players

Vestibular Testing Systems Market sales in the US will continue to grow due to growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

The demand forecast for vestibular testing systems in Europe remains stable as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on fueling growth

Questionnaires answered in the Vestibular Testing Systems report include:

How has the market for vestibular test systems developed?

What are the current and future prospects of the global vestibular testing systems based on region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for vestibular testing systems?

Why is the consumption of vestibular test systems highest in the region?

In what year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

