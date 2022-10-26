Andalus, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — NTSC launches operational leasing service that covers Insurance, Maintenance, Vehicle Replacement, and Vehicle Branding. It offers both IC and electric vehicles for leasing through a simple and convenient process. Both short-term and long-term leasing packages are offered with flexible pricing to accommodate customized requirements of the clients.

The operational leasing service of NTSC is ideally designed for all scales of companies. It enables businesses to fulfill fleet needs according to their convenience. Many leading businesses including MLS Logistics, Al-Tayer, Safe Arrival, Nova Water, iMiles, WARED Logistics are already using NTSC logistics service.