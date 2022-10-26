EV Traction Motor Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 60 Billion by 2032

Rockville,United States, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Sales of EV traction motors to be valued at US$ 6.4 Bn by 2021-end, riding on the back of a highly promising future for EVs and hybrid vehicles. By 2031, revenues are expected to reach US$ 60 Bn, with the industry scheduled to register a whopping 9x across the 2021-2031 assessment period.

A specified study of the competitive landscape of the global EV Traction Motor Market has allow, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and therefore the SWOT analysis. This analysis report will provide a patent subject to reader’s concern regarding the overall market situation to further choose on this market project.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the EV Traction Motor market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the EV Traction Motor market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the EV Traction Motor market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

The EV Traction Motor Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

Zytek Group Limited

ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation

YASA Motors Ltd.

Valeo SA

SKF AB

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Magnetic System Technology

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

ABB Limited

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

Motor Type Permanent Magnet Synchronous EV Traction Motors (PSM) Asynchronous EV Traction Motors (ASM)

Voltage Ratings High Voltage EV Traction Motors Low Voltage EV Traction Motors

Vehicle Type Traction Motors for Electric Vehicles Traction Motors Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles Traction Motors Mild Hybrid Vehicles Traction Motors Full Hybrid Vehicles



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

