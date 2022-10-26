Quinoa Seed Market 2022: Segmentation Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Quinoa Seed Market: Segmentation by Variety (Red quinoa seeds, Black quinoa seeds, and Whole grain white quinoa seeds), by Type (Organic and Inorganic), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

The quinoa seed market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the quinoa seed industry aspects.

Quinoa Seed Market Introduction

The quinoa seed market size is USD 74.3 Billion in 2019 and is expected to register a 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025. The nutritional characteristics of quinoa seeds are especially attractive due to its high protein content, gluten-free property, and high fiber content, creating awareness regarding both health and environment among the customer. Quinoa seeds are a good source of amino acids, which is essential for the development and growth of tissues. The potential of quinoa seeds acts as a superfood based on its blending capacity in terms of food quality.

Factors Affecting the Quinoa Seeds Industry Over the Forecast Period-

The global quinoa seed market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for high nutritional value food and gluten-free property.

The rising consumers with demand for rice substitutes drive the global quinoa seed market as the quinoa seeds are a great substitute for rice, which contains less starch and helps in losing extra weight.

Globally, the demand for organic quinoa is mainly on the rise as awareness regarding both health and the environment increases among the consumers, which directly increases the market growth.

As the crop requires a specific cultivation environment for growth and limited regions supply the quinoa, a limited supply of crops might restrain the market growth globally.

As most of the crops are imported from different countries, quinoa seeds’ price has increased, which hampers industry growth in developing countries.

Impact of COVID-19 on Quinoa Seed Market:

The COVID-19 outbreak had a notable impact on the quinoa seed market. Due to the pandemic, the government and other local authorities have imposed complete lockdown in severely affected areas, that has disrupted the industry’s supply and demand chain. The manufacturing sector’s workforce was low, which led to the downfall in the production of seeds, thereby rising prices in developing countries. During the other half of the lockdown, the import of seeds started to different countries with complete safety and precautions to recover losses made in the early stage of the pandemic.

Quinoa Seed Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global quinoa seed market study based on variety, type, and regional industries.

Based on the variety, the quinoa seed market has been segmented into –

Red quinoa seeds

Black quinoa seeds

Whole grain white quinoa seeds

Based on the type, the quinoa seed market has been segmented into –

Organic

Inorganic

Quinoa Seed Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global quinoa seed market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, Europe held the largest share of the total global quinoa seed market, followed by North America and the Asia Pacific. Moreover, North-America is expected to project the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period.

Key Global Quinoa Seed Market Competitors Includes –

The global quinoa seed market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The vital quinoa seeds industry operating in the global market are:

Adaptive Seeds

Territorial Seed Company

Victory Seed Company

Hancock Seed Company

The Real Seed Collection Ltd.

Alter Eco

Andean Valley Corp

Quinoa Foods Company

COMRURAL XXI SRL

NorQuin

QUINOABOL

Keen One Quinoa

The British Quinoa Company

Andean Naturals, Inc.

Inca Organics

The quinoa seed market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market player’s presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Quinoa Seed Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Quinoa Seed Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Quinoa Seed Market: Target Audience