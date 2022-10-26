Kraft Papers Market is Estimated to Perceive Exponential Growth till 2030

According to the Regional Research Reports, the global kraft paper market is estimated to grow from USD 16.6 billion in 2022 to USD 23.2 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
This market research study elaborates the market size, share, growth, market characteristics, competitor pricing, company share, market trends, and opportunities in the Kraft Papers industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Kraft Papers.
In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed.
Additionally, the chapters 8-12 are specifically include the COVID-19 impact on each regional economy mentioned in the research study.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Kraft Papers Market, By Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Kraft Papers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2021 (%)
- Below 100 GSM
- 100-200 GSM
- 200-300 GSM
- Above 300 GSM
Global Kraft Papers Market, By Application, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Kraft Papers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Industry
- Consumer Goods
- Building & Construction
- Other Industry
Global Kraft Papers Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Kraft Papers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:
- Key companies Kraft Papers revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Kraft Papers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Kraft Papers sales in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Kraft Papers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market; key players include:
- Lee & Man Paper
- Segezha Group
- Qingshan Paper
- Shanying International Holding
- Yanbu Saudi Kuwaiti Paper
- Billerud Korsnas
- Siam Kraft
- Klabin
- Georgia-Pacific
- Mondi Group
- Gascogne Papier
- International Paper
- Stora Enso
Years to be considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2018-2021
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2022-2030
