Chocolate Confectionery Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2030

This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Chocolate Confectionery industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Chocolate Confectionery. The report also conducted a Porter’s five forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, SWOT analysis, regulatory landscape, and prominent buyers of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.
In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Chocolate Confectionery in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.
Additionally, the chapters 8-12 are specifically include the COVID-19 impact on each regional economy mentioned in the research study.
The main contents of the report including:
Chapter 1, to describe Chocolate Confectionery product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Chocolate Confectionery, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Chocolate Confectionery in 2021 and 2022.
Chapter 3, the Chocolate Confectionery competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Chocolate Confectionery breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2030.
Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2030.
Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2018 to 2022 and Chocolate Confectionery market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2030.
Chapter 12, 13 and 14, to describe Chocolate Confectionery sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chocolate Confectionery Market, By Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2021 (%)
- Chocolate Bars
- Candy Bars
- Pralines
Global Chocolate Confectionery Market, By Application, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2021 (%)
- Boxed
- Countlines
- Molded Bars
- Seasonal Chocolates
- Straightlines
- Others
Global Chocolate Confectionery Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:
- Key companies Chocolate Confectionery revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Chocolate Confectionery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Chocolate Confectionery sales in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Chocolate Confectionery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
The database is running updated by a group of research experts to always reflect the latest trends and information.
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market; key players include:
- Mars Inc.
- Universal Robina
- Malagos Chocolate
- Nestlé
- Delfi Limited
- Republic Biscuit Corporation
- The Hershey Company
Years to be considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2018-2021
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2022-2030
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- What will the market forecast and the growth rate from 2022 to 2030?
- What are the key trends and dynamics of the market?
- What are the top driving elements of the industry?
- What are the obstacles developed to the market?
- Who are the leading companies with their market positioning share?
- How much can incremental dollar investment opportunities be witnessed in the market over the forecast period?
- Analysis of the companies and the market through SWOT, PORTER’s, and PESTEL study.