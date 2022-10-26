NB Latex Market 2022 Key Trends, Applications & Future Developments to 2030

This report contains market size and forecasts of NB Latex in global, including the following market information:

Global NB Latex Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (US$ Millions)

Global NB Latex Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (K MT)

Global top five NB Latex companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the NB Latex manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

The main contents of the report including:

Chapter 1, to describe NB Latex product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of NB Latex, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of NB Latex in 2021 and 2022.

Chapter 3, the NB Latex competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the NB Latex breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2030.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2030.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2018 to 2022 and NB Latex market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2030.

Chapter 12, 13 and 14, to describe NB Latex sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Total Market by Segment:

Global NB Latex Market, By Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (K Units)

Global NB Latex Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2021 (%)

Middle Acrylonitrile Type

High Acrylonitrile Type

Global NB Latex Market, By Application, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (K Units)

Global NB Latex Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2021 (%)

Gloves

Paper

Fabrics

Gaskets

Others

Global NB Latex Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global NB Latex Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies NB Latex revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies NB Latex revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies NB Latex sales in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies NB Latex sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market; key players include:

Kumho Petrochemical

Synthomer

Nantex

LG Chem

BST

ZEON

Shin Foong

Croslene Chemical

Jiuzhou Aohuo Chem&Indu

Years to be considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2018-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2030

