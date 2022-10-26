Antihistamines Market Growing Geriatric Population to Boost Growth 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —Global Antihistamines Market: by Type (Sedating Antihistamines and Non-Sedating Antihistamines), by Route of Administration (Oral Route, Parental Route, and Rectal Route), by Application (Allergic Rhinitis, Urticaria, Conjunctivitis, Atopic Dermatitis, and Others) and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

The antihistamines market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the antihistamines industry aspects.

Antihistamines Market Introduction

The antihistamines market size was estimated at USD 220 million in 2019, which is expected to reach USD 340 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Antihistamines are a class of drugs that are mainly used for treating allergies, such as the runny nose, urticaria, and itching, which results from the release of histamine. The two antihistamines classes include first-generation antihistamines, such as alimemazine, promethazine, clemastine, ketotifen, and hydroxyzine, among others. The second-generation antihistamines include drugs, such as cetirizine, levocetirizine, acrivastine, loratadine, and fexofenadine. The demand for antihistamines is increasing with modern drug development technologies in the healthcare sector.

Factors Affecting the Antihistamines Industry over the Forecast Period

The growth of antihistamines in the global market is driven by various factors such as an increase in the geriatric population, changing lifestyle, high prevalence of allergies among children, and growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, such as India and China.

The government also provides financial aids, craft rules & regulations, work towards the development and promotion of antihistamines, which affect antihistamines’ market dynamics.

However, lack of awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of antihistamines and side effects associated with antihistamines such as dizziness, blurry vision, nervousness, irritability & decreased appetite may restrain the growth of antihistamines in the global market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Antihistamines Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the growth of the healthcare industry, including the antihistamine market. As per the COIVD-19 Expert Database, antihistamines have been regarded as an effective medicine for treating allergic conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Antihistamines are considered among the many medications that have potential treatment for COVID-19. Considering its applications in COVID-19, the demand for antihistamines has increased post the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the antihistamines market is expected to register a significant market value in 2020.

Antihistamines Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global antihistamines market study based on type, route of administration, and application.

The antihistamines market has been segmented based on type –

Sedating Antihistamines

Non-sedating Antihistamines

The antihistamines market has been segmented based on the route of administration –

Oral Route

Parental Route

Rectal Route

The antihistamines market has been segmented based on application –

Allergic Rhinitis

Urticaria

Conjunctivitis

Atopic Dermatitis

Others (Angioedema and Anaphylaxis)

Antihistamines Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global antihistamines market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America held the largest share in the antihistamines market, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe due to the rising prevalence of allergic conditions and the increase in the trend of self-medication in the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period, owing to a rise in the number of dermatology clinics in the region.

Leading Antihistamines Market Competitors Includes –

The antihistamines market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The key antihistamines market manufacturers operating in the global market are –

Merck & Co., Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Inc.

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Akorn, Inc

Celgene Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

CVS Pharmacy

Prestige Brands Holdings Inc.

Meda Consumer Healthcare, Inc.

Almirall

The antihistamines tools market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Antihistamines Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Antihistamines Market: Target Audience