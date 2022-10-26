Surgical Kits Market to reach nearly US$ 22.5 billion by 2026

The global surgical kits market accounts for a revenue of US$ 18 billion at present and is projected to increase to US$ 22.5 billion by the end of 2026. As per Fact.MR, worldwide surgical kit shipments are expected to increase at 6.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2026.

Rising number of surgeries across the world is expected to propel the demand for surgical products such as surgical gowns, surgical stitching kits, surgical dressing kits, surgical suture kits, etc., over the years to come.

The Surgical Kits Market report profiles the following companies, which include:

Stradis Healthcare

Zimmer Biomet

Cardinal Health

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Hogy Medical

3M

Paul Hartmann AG

OneMed

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Novartis AG

Stryker Corporation

Medline Industries Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

The report details all the essential aspects of growth and their potential in developing a strong growth strategy for the client. Descriptive accounts of aspects such as revenue, sales, mergers, acquisitions, trends, risks, opportunities have been discussed in the given Surgical Kits Market report. Current market conditions as well as an in detail evaluation of the Surgical Kits market has been provided in the given report.

Conducts Overall Surgical Kits Market Segmentation:

By Type : Disposable Surgical Kits Reusable Surgical Kits

By Procedure : General Surgery Cardiac Surgery Ophthalmology Orthopedic Neurosurgery Gynecology Other Procedures

By End User : Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Other End Users



Regions covered in the Surgical Kits market report 2022: –

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

