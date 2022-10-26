Gaming Hardware Market Share, Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Gaming Hardware market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Gaming Hardware

Sales of gaming hardware reached US$ 34.2 Billion in 2021, and are forecast to register a Y-o-Y increase of 6.1% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 36.3 Billion. Across the 2022-2032 assessment period, the gaming hardware market is projected to expand at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$ 56.8 Billion.

Report Attributes Details Anticipated Base Year Value (2021) US$ 34. 2 Billion Expected Market Value (2022) US$ 36.3 Billion Projected Forecast Value (2032) US$ 56.8 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 4.6% CAGR Market Value of the U.S (2032) US$ 7 Billion Growth Rate of Japan (2022-2032) 3.8% CAGR

Key Segments Covered in the Gaming Hardware Market Study

Gaming Hardware by Type : Gaming Consoles Standard Gaming Consoles Handheld Gaming Consoles Gaming Accessories Gaming Controller Gaming Headsets Gaming Cameras

Gaming Hardware by End User : Commercial Gaming Hardware Residential Gaming Hardware

Gaming Hardware by Region : North America Gaming Hardware Market South America Gaming Hardware Market Europe Gaming Hardware Market Asia Pacific Gaming Hardware Market Middle East & Africa Gaming Hardware Market



Competitive Landscape

Prominent gaming hardware manufacturers are emphasizing on technological innovations to introduce highly sophisticated product lines. Key manufacturers are incorporating advancements such as augmented reality, IoT and 3D scanning among others to provide seamless experiences to end users. Some key developments are as follows:

At CES 2021 , Microsoft Corporation announced that its device partner Acer Inc. introduced the Predator Tritron 300 SE Gaming Notebook, consisting of 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H35-series processors, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, with support for the latest DirectX 12 Ultimate gaming features

, announced that its device partner introduced the Predator Tritron 300 SE Gaming Notebook, consisting of 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H35-series processors, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, with support for the latest DirectX 12 Ultimate gaming features In March 2022, gaming giant Nintendo Co. Ltd. announced plans to introduce the Nintendo Switch 2, complete with 4K graphics. Once launched, the console could provide major competition to newer Xbox and PlayStation consoles and games. Also, the product will consist of an even better display, consisting of a 7-inch OLED screen offering 1080p displays

