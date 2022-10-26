Grow Light Market – Competition Forecast and Opportunities by 2031

The global COVID-19 pandemic has upended several industries by disrupting day-to-day operations, limiting raw material supplies, and hampering production and growth.

The global Grow Light market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 8.2%. It is expected to be valued at nearly $11.4 billion in 2032 from $5.2 billion in 2022 .

data score market insight Light Market Size Growth (2022) US $5.2 billion Estimated market value (in 2025) $6.6 billion Estimated Market Value (2032) $11.4 billion Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 8.2% CAGR

Market research conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive information on how the market will grow. The study identifies important trends determining the growth of the growing lighting market. This newly published report sheds light on important dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities for key market players and emerging players involved in production and supply. The latest report from Fact.MR provides a detailed market analysis of Grow Light.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on the Market Insights of Grow Light, its key dynamics, its impact on the entire value chain from suppliers to end users, and the growth of the Grow Light Market .

main sector

By technology: led Fluorescent lamp High Intensity Discharge (HID) etc

By application: indoor agriculture vertical farming greenhouse Research grass etc

End use: BFSI health care Sleeve Agency etc

By region: North America Latin America europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)



competitive outlook

How strong is the competitive landscape of the Global Growth Lighting Market?

In addition to developing new efficient devices and methods for a growing major player dealing with indoor plant lighting, it has expanded its presence through mergers and acquisitions. Germany’s leading company Fluence Bioengineering Inc., for example, partnered with Lamphouse in September 2020. And in March 2020, Signify acquired a stake in Cooper lighting Solutions in the US.

Large market players in emerging economies are trying to acquire contracts to supply year-round growth bulbs and services to supply government-funded plant growers. This strategy is a key path breaker for the retail market to generate higher revenue in the sales of growth lights for the plant market.

What are the recent developments achieved by the global Growth Lighting market players?

Fluence Bioengineering Inc. By OSRAM launched a new model of the VYPR Top Light series in June 2020 . The new product now includes four more spectra in the series, increasing the efficiency to 3.8 micromoles per joule and allowing growers to optimize plant light based on requirements and geographic location.

launched a new model of the VYPR Top Light series The new product now includes four more spectra in the series, increasing the efficiency to 3.8 micromoles per joule and allowing growers to optimize plant light based on requirements and geographic location. Valoya has expanded its RX series grow lights for indoor plants by adding two new models in September 2020 . Named RX500 and RX600, these new models can generate uniform light up to 1700 micromoles per second, replacing 1:1 HPS.

expanded its RX series grow lights for indoor plants by adding two new models Named RX500 and RX600, these new models can generate uniform light up to 1700 micromoles per second, replacing 1:1 HPS. Heliospectra AB launched a new LED lighting solution with the Mitra series at GreenTech in May 2019 . We also introduced led lighting solutions based on vertical agricultural applications under the name of SIERA light bar and HelioCORE lighting control system.

