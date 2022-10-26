Global Cinema Lenses Market Is Poised To Expand At A CAGR Of Around 5% By 2031 | Fact.MR

The global cinema lenses market is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 5% from 2021 to 2031, with demand for full frame cinema lenses surging. Cinema lenses are utilized in advertisement making, video creation, and film-production. Lenses are utilized to record nonstop movement just as offer magnificent video quality for cinema creation.

Prominent Key players of the Cinema Lenses market survey report:

Adorama Camera, Inc.

ARRI AG

Canon Inc.

Carl-Zeiss AG

Cooke Optics Ltd.

Fujinon Corporation

Leica Camera AG

Samyang Optics Company Limited

Schneider Optics Inc.

SIGMA Corporation

Sony Corporation

Key Market Segments Covered

Product Low Class (Entry Class) Cinema Lenses Medium Class Cinema Lenses High-end Class Cinema Lenses

Resolution 2K Cinema Lenses 4K Cinema Lenses Others

User Amateur Cinema Lenses Professional Cinema Lenses

Focal Length Wide Angle Cinema Lenses Normal Cinema Lenses Medium Telephoto Cinema Lenses Telephoto Cinema Lenses

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The cinema lenses market is anticipated to add 1.5X value by 2031.

Full Frame cinema lenses capture a major chunk, equivalent to two-third of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 470 Mn over 2021-2031

Among the end uses, the entertainment sector has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise of the global film industry over the past decade.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021.

The market in Germany, China, and the U.S. is expected to rise at around 5% CAGR each through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for cinema lenses was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of 2% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the year.

“COVID-19 negatively impacted the film industry by halting film production and temporarily shutting down cinemas. Thus, sales of cinematographic lenses significantly dropped in 2020,”

says a Fact.MR analyst.

Full Access of this Report Is Available at

