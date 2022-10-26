Global Smartwatches Market Is Expansion At A Stellar CAGR of 17.8% Through 2032

In 2022, the global smartwatches market is valued at US$ 23.5 billion and is predicted to reach US$ 121.5 billion by the end of 2032. Smartwatch sales statistics, as per this revised Fact.MR study, predicts market expansion at a stellar CAGR of 17.8% through 2032.

Apple dominates the smartwatch market and has sold the highest number of units of smartwatches since 2015 when it launched its first watch. While it may have seemed that Android-operated smartwatches would be highly popular over the coming years, Apple’s newly launched smartwatches are expected to put a dent in those expectations.

Prominent Key Players Of The Smartwatches Market Survey Report:

  • Fitbit Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
  • Sony Corporation
  • Garmin Ltd.
  • Fossil Group Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • Xiaomi Corporation
  • Nokia Corporation (Withings)
  • LG Electronics Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Smartwatch suppliers are focusing on product innovation and technological advancements to gain a competitive edge over other market players and increase their revenue generation potential.

  • In September 2022, Apple, a leading technology company, announced the launch of its new line of smartwatches. The company launched 3 variants of its new Series 8 watches with different price points to attract consumers with different spending potential. The newly launched products are equipped with new features such as crash detection sensors and advanced temperature sensors.

The report covers following Smartwatches Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Smartwatches market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Smartwatches
  • Latest industry Analysis on Smartwatches Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Smartwatches Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Smartwatches demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Smartwatches major players
  • Smartwatches Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Smartwatches demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Key Segments in Smartwatches Industry Research

  • By Type :
    • Extension Smartwatches
    • Standalone Smartwatches
    • Hybrid Smartwatches
  • By Operating System :
    • Watch OS (iOS)
    • Android /Android Wear
    • Linux
    • Pebble OS
    • RTOS
    • Tizen
    • Others
  • By Age Group :
    • 3-14 Years
    • 15-24 Years
    • 25-34 Years
    • 35-54 Years
    • 55+ Years
  • By Sales Channel :
    • Online e-Commerce Stores
    • Organized Retail Chains
    • Unorganized Retail Stores

Questionnaire answered in the Smartwatches Market report include:

  • How the market for Smartwatches has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Smartwatches on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Smartwatches?
  • Why the consumption of Smartwatches highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

