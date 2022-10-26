Demand For Plant Based Cheese Is Anticipated To Augment at a CAGR of 15.5% Over 2031

Demand for plant based cheese is anticipated to augment at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2031, representing a fourfold increase. As of 2021, the market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 924.4 Mn, eventually reaching US$ 3.9 Bn by 2031.

From 2016 to 2020, sales of plant-based cheeses surged at an impressive CAGR of 9%. The prospects widen as more and more consumers begin to adopt a plant-based diet amid fears of viral infection through consumption of animal products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lactose intolerance and milk allergy are two additional factors contributing to the growth of a ‘vegetarian’ lifestyle. Several regulatory agencies strongly advise consumers to use plant-based cheeses. Similarly, in 2019, the European Commission plans to create a legal definition for plant foods that will serve as a category standard. The aforementioned factors have the potential to increase the vegetable cheese market during the forecast period.

Highlights of market research

By source, soy cheese gained the most traction, accounting for 40% of global revenue.

HoReCa will be the fastest growing segment by buyer type, registering a CAGR of 13%.

Cashew cheese occupies a notable revenue share, accounting for over 35% of revenue.

Indirect Channel Remains Primary Source of Plant-Based Cheese Sales, Achieves a CAGR of 10%

The US will record impressive growth rates through 2031, at a CAGR of 10%.

A CAGR of 12% is expected in the UK vegetable cheese market.

China Emerges as Fastest Growing Market at 14% CAGR through 2031

“Millennials and Gen Z are major consumers of plant-based cheese products because of their tendency to experiment and try new foods. Possibility of choice is an important driver for the expansion of the plant-based cheese market,” says Fact.MR analyst.