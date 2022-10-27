Download Panasonic’s Comprehensive Test & Measurement Guide Thanks to Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is helping to meet the demands of cutting-edge automation technology for ATE, IC Testers and more.

Automated Test Equipment (ATE) uses innovative automation technology to quickly measure and evaluate Integrated Circuits’ test results. To make these systems more efficient and test complex circuits in a production environment, they need to be very fast, have clean signal switching, excellent temperature control, and make good thermal contact.

Panasonic’s comprehensive Test and Measurement Guide meets these challenges by offering various solutions that include the PhotoMOS® Solid-State Relays and the Thermal Interface Materials among others.

To download the full guide, visit www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/panasonic-test-and-measurement-solutions.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###