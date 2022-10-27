Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The outbreak of COVID-19 has interrupted the growth construction, mining, and other industrial activities. Demand for construction equipment is contingent on the growth of these end-use industries, and with declining investments in these sectors, the construction equipment market is poised to experience a downward trend across the globe, in the near term.

Demand for construction equipment is set to regain traction with an increase in investments made by governments in both, developed and developing countries, for infrastructure development projects. In addition, efforts made by governments to build highways, dams, railways, and roads as part of developing smart cities in the areas of energy, mobility, and government are projected to drive the sales of construction equipment in the foreseeable future.

The global construction equipment market is poised to expand at a value CAGR of close to 4%, and is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 61 Bn over the forecast duration 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways from Construction Equipment Market Study

Under the impact of COVID-19, the global construction equipment market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 180 Bn by the end of 2030.

By equipment, demand for excavators is foreseen to grow 2.6X than cranes in 2020. On the other hand, cranes will account for 1/5 of the overall absolute dollar opportunity created during the forecast period.

By power output, 200.1-400 HP construction equipment is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 18 Bn from 2020 and 2030.

By end use, the construction industry is projected to account for 42% of the total sales in 2020, and is anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 32 Bn during the forecast period 2020-2030.

By region, East Asia is estimated to be the prominent construction equipment market, and is projected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 52 Bn by the end of 2030.

Key Segments of Construction Equipment Market

Fact.MR’s study on the construction equipment market offers information divided into five key segments— equipment, power output, end use, ownership, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Equipment Excavators

Crawlers Excavators

Wheeled Excavators

Mini Excavators

Loaders

Asphalt Pavers

Dozers

Dump Trucks

Compaction Machines (Rollers)

Concrete Mixers

Motor Graders

Cranes

Mobile Cranes

Crawler Cranes

Tower Cranes

Others Power Output Below 100 Hp

100.1 to 200 Hp

200.1 to 400 Hp

Above 400 Hp End Use Construction

Mining

Agriculture & Forestry

Industrial

Others Ownership Rental Operators

Industrial & Commercial Enterprises Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

