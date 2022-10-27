Global Zinc Sulphate Market Is Anticipated To Add 1.7x Value By 2030

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ —

From 2015 to 2019, the global zinc sulphate market exhibited a modest CAGR of 4.9%, with agrochemicals played a major role in driving demand.

Moreover, rising production of agrochemicals over the same period strengthened the prices for zinc sulphate over the same tenure of assessment.

But in FY2020, the market stepped on the brakes, owing to demand contraction from the agrochemicals industry. Apart from the agrochemicals industry, shrinkage in demand was observed from the chemicals industry as well over Q2 and Q3 of the same year.

Despite COVID-19 being a major hurdle to zinc sulphate market growth, resurrection in demand and price normalization are set to be observed over the short-term forecast period.

Demand over the long-term forecast period could be estimated by breaking the forecast timeline into three consecutive parts.

Short-Run: Nominal growth or recovery growth is set to be observed over this term. Medium-Run: Demand and price normalization are set to be observed over the medium-run forecast period. Long-Run: Economic cycles and other factors such as inflation rates to have an effect on demand and pricing of the product.

All in all, the zinc sulphate market to expand at a moderate rate of close to 6% through 2030, providing a promising stance for investors in the market.

