Mechanical Lidar Segment Is Foreseen To Grow 2.5x By 2032

The global LiDAR sensor market size is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, especially with these sensors becoming more compact and cheaper.

LiDAR is an active remote sensing technology that utilizes laser (light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation), which uses optical amplification based on the stimulated emission of electromagnetic radiation, instead of conventional microwaves and radio technology. Integrating this technology allows the gathering of more accurate and precise real-time data. LiDAR technology has the potential to operate, both, during the day and night, due to its laser-based technology.

Competition Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled the following top LiDAR sensor companies in its report:

  • Trimble Inc.
  • Topcon
  • SICK AG
  • Velodyne Lidar
  • FARO
  • BEA Group
  • Teledyne Optech
  • Valeo
  • Leosphere
  • Waymo
  • Faro Technologies
  • Hexagon AG
  • Innoviz Technologies
  • Intermap Technologies Crop
  • Teledyne Technology
  • Quanergy System Inc
  • Others

The market is consolidated in terms of supply pie. Key players such as Trimble Inc., Topcon, and SICK AG hold dominance in the market.

Key Segments of Market

    • Type
      • Airborne LiDAR Sensors
        • Topographic LiDAR
        • Bathymetric LiDAR
      • Terrestrial LiDAR Sensors
        • Mobile LiDAR
        • Static LiDAR
    • Technology
      • Solid State LiDAR Sensors
      • Mechanical LiDAR Sensors
    • Application
      • LiDAR Sensors for Vehicle Automation
      • LiDAR Sensors for Digital Elevation Models
      • LiDAR Sensors for Forest Planning and Management
      • LiDAR Sensors for Environmental Assessment
      • LiDAR Sensors for Surveillance Technology
      • LiDAR Sensors for Transport Planning
      • LiDAR Sensors for Infrastructure Building
      • LiDAR Sensors for Cellular Network Planning
      • LiDAR Sensors for Meteorology
      • LiDAR Sensors for Autonomous Vehicles
      • Others
  • End-use Industry
    • Automotive LiDAR Sensors
    • LiDAR Sensors for Oil & Gas
    • LiDAR Sensors for IT & Communication
    • LiDAR Sensors for Media & Entertainment
    • LiDAR Sensors for Power & Energy
    • LiDAR Sensors for Survey & Analysis
    • LiDAR Sensors Application in Aerospace & Defenses

Geographical Analysis of the LiDAR Sensor Market:
The latest Business Intelligence report analyzes the LiDAR Sensor Market in terms of market size and consumer base in major market regions. The LiDAR Sensor Market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa based on geography. This section of the report carefully assesses the presence of the LiDAR Sensor Market in key regions. It determines the market share, the market size, the sales contribution, the distribution network and the distribution channels of each regional segment.

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

  • North America (USA and Canada)
  • Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

