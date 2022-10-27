Entire Plant-Based Dairy Market Is Expected To Reach Us $ 32 Billion By The End Of 2031

The global plant-based dairy market is projected to grow profitably during the forecast period. Plant-based dairy products are in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic because they offer many health benefits, thereby boosting the human immune system. In addition, initiatives taken by governments and other organizations to promote the consumption of plant-based protein products have also contributed significantly to market growth. For example, the Government of Canada has launched the Protein Industries Canada (PIC) Supercluster to grow its plant-based food and beverage business in Canada. In this project, the Government of Canada is investing in a variety of plant-based businesses. Separately, global animal rights groups, such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), are promoting the consumption of plant-based foods and beverages by conducting various awareness-raising events and campaigns. I am promoting it.
According to a recent report published by Fact.MR The global plant-based dairy market will grow at a CAGR of 11.5%, accounting for US $ 32 billion by the end of the forecast period (2020-2030).
Key Points from the Plant-Based Dairy Market Research The
global plant-based dairy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% in terms of quantity.
Plant-based dairy products are projected to hold the largest share in value and create an absolute $ 5.7 billion opportunity during the forecast period.
Organic plant-based dairy products are expected to advance at a CAGR of 13% in terms of value and are expected to gain 406 BPS in market share by the end of the forecast period.
For end-use applications, the consumer (B2C) segment is expected by the enterprise to have a majority share in value, creating an absolute $ 14.6 billion $ opportunity during the forecast period.
Retail sales channels are expected to hold a majority value share in the global plant-based dairy market and are expected to be 2.6 times more valuable than direct sales at the end of the forecast period.
North America is expected to lead the market share in terms of value. However, the region is expected to lose 314 BPS from its market share in terms of value by the end of the forecast period.
“In the long run, the outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to drive market growth as it raises awareness of the various health benefits of plant-based dairy products,” Fact.MR analyst said. Says.
Key segment
products of interest
Plant-based milk (by protein source)
Almonds
Cashew nuts
Coconut
Hazelnut
Oat
Rice
Soybean
Flax Flax
Macadamia
Peanut
Pistachio
Kinoa
Sesame
Other
Plant
-based Cold Confectionery (By Protein Source)
Avocado
Oat
Cashew Nut
Soy
Almond
Coconut
Plant-based Butter (By Form)
Stick
Deploying
Plant-based Creamer (By Protein Source)
Soybean
Coconut
Almond
Other
Plant-based Yogurt (By Protein Source)
Oats
Cashew Nuts
Soy
Almonds
Coconut
Other
Plant-based cheeses (by foam)
Blocks and wedges
Creams, sauces, spreads
Shredded and crate
Sliced
natural
organic plant-based dairy products
Traditional plant-based dairy products
End use
B2B Plants for consumers Based dairy products
Bakery and confectionery
Snacks and savory
Cooked foods
HoReCa
Other foods
B2C Plant-based dairy products for consumers
HoReCa
Home
sales channel
Plant-based dairy products sales through direct channels
Plant-based milk through retail channels Product sales
Supermarkets and hypermarkets
Convenience stores
Independent Grocery Store
Specialty Store
Online Store
After reading the Plant-Based Dairy Market Report, readers can:
Understand the drivers, constraints, opportunities and trends that impact global growth.
We analyze the major regions that hold a significant share of the total revenue of the plant-based dairy market.
Study the growth prospects of global plant-based dairy market scenarios such as production, consumption, history and forecasts.
Learn about consumption patterns and the impact of each end use on the growth of the plant-based dairy market.
Investigate recent R & D projects carried out by players in each plant-based dairy market.
