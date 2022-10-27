Pediatric Dental Market Segment Forecast to 2028

Pediatric Dental Industry Overview

The global pediatric dental market size was valued at USD 8.87 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The market growth can be attributed to the technological advancement in dental procedures. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the shutdown of dental clinics, thereby negatively impacting the market growth for pediatric dental. Few kids have a dental phobia that needs another option for effective and safe treatment in sedation dentistry. Nitrous oxide is general anesthesia that is now used in pediatric dentistry. In pediatric dentistry, painless oral injections are used to improve the patient experience. The tools and methods are used to reduce the amount of pain and help ease dental anxiety in kids. This method allows procedures more quickly and with better patient compliance. This factor is anticipated to drive the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic led dentists to limit themselves to operate on urgent treatments and pain management due to the shutdown of dental offices. The patients themselves avoided checkups to stay away from novel coronavirus infections.

A minimally invasive procedure is preferred by many patients due to its benefits. The chemicals such as varnish, fluoride, CariVu, dental sealants, and digital x-rays can either intervene before restorative treatment or prevent dental issues altogether. The shift towards preventative care is one of the most notable trends in pediatric dentistry.

According to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), the number of pediatric dentists in the U.S. is expected to increase by above 60% within the next decade. In addition, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) report states the total number of pediatric practicing dentists in the country has approximately doubled to 8,033 in 2018 from 4,213 in 2001. The growing number of pediatric dentists is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Market Share Insights

June 2021: Spark Clear Aligner System received FDA clearance for younger patients. This approval is anticipated to increase the revenue of the company.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global pediatric dental market include:

3M

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (Subsidiary of Cantel Medical)

Kinder Krowns

Figaro Crowns, Inc.

Acero Crowns

Sprig Oral Health Technologies, Inc.

Edelweiss Dentistry Products GmbH

SML

Cheng Crowns

Dentsply Sirona

