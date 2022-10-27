What is the Size (Volume and Value) of Europe Glassware Market in 2028?

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Europe Glassware Industry Overview

The Europe Glassware Market size is expected to reach USD 4.01 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028. The market is expected to witness prominent growth in the future owing to the economic growth in emerging countries and the development of attractive glassware products.

Furthermore, the increasing urbanization is one of the prominent factors leading to a change in the purchasing behavior of consumers. The growing population due to the migration of individuals from different countries has increased the number of glassware purchases as per the individual’s preference, in turn, propelling the product demand. A majority of the population in each EU-27 Member State lived in owner-occupied dwellings in 2018, this share ranging from 51.4% in Germany to 96.4% in Romania; the EU-27 average was 70.0%. The trend of living in rental houses has resulted in individuals often changing their houses, thus triggering the product demand as individuals prefer new glassware in their new house.

Europe Glassware Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe glassware market on the basis of product, distribution channel, branding, and country:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Beer Glass, Europe Glassware Glass, Cocktail Glass, Spirits Glass and Others.

In terms of value, the others segment dominated the market with a share of over 28.0% in 2020. The Europe Glassware glass segment held the second-largest share in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

The beer glass segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028. High beer production in the region, combined with increasing beer consumption in certain European countries, is paving the way for higher demand for beer glassware in the market.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail and Others.

In terms of value, the specialty stores segment dominated the market with a share of over 37.0% in 2020. This is attributed to the consumers who are foreseen to seek more specialty, unique products for their table, particularly consumers in luxurious restaurants and hotels.

The online retail segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2028. Although specialty stores dominated the European market in 2020, the online retail distribution channel has been gaining popularity over the past few years.

Based on the Branding Insights, the market is segmented into Branded Glassware and Non-branded Glassware.

In terms of value, the non-branded glassware segment dominated the market with a share of over 63.0% in 2020. This is attributed to the fact that non-branded glassware is economical as compared to its counterparts and is easily available in numerous local stores.

The branded glassware segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. Glassware is one of the universally enjoyed items and probably the most used item in households, bars, and restaurants.

Europe Glassware Regional Outlook

K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Key Companies Profile

The market is characterized by the presence of a few well-established players and several small and medium players. Mergers, acquisitions, and consolidations have been occurring among Europe Glasswareries worldwide.

Some prominent players in the global Europe Glassware market include

ÅžiÅŸecam Glassware

Villeroy & Boch AG

Fiskars Group

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Ritzenhoff AG

Steelite International

Alessi S.p.A.

Arc International

Oertel & Co. Kristallglas

Bormioli Rocco S.p.A.

