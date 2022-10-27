North America Memory Supplements Market to Witness Growth at 8.9% CAGR from 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

North America Memory Supplements Industry Overview

The North America Memory Supplements Market size is expected to reach USD 1.44 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. Memory supplements are anticipated to gain higher acceptance for the purpose of improving attention and focus. Increasing demand among sportspersons for supplements that improve concentration and focus is expected to generate growth opportunities for the North American market.

Individuals greatly involved or interested in academics are also expected to contribute to the demand for memory supplements over the next few years. In addition, these products are likely to gain high acceptance among people suffering from various cognitive ailments and conditions, such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, depression, anxiety, and insomnia.

The natural molecules product segment dominated the market in 2020 with more than 54.0% share. The rising use of memory supplements containing natural ingredients as compared to synthetic supplements that are artificially made is projected to boost the growth of this segment.

North America Memory Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America memory supplements market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and country:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Natural Molecules, Herbal Extract and Vitamins & Minerals.

The herbal extract segment is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028. The natural plant-based content in the herbal memory supplement products includes ginkgo biloba, curcumin, ginseng, and green tea extracts, which help in enhancing and sharpening memory and increase the oxygen supply to the brain that improves an individual’s cognitive functions and aids in relieving mental fatigue.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

The offline distribution channel held the largest share of more than 60.0% in 2020. This segment is projected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period as most consumers prefer buying health products from hypermarkets and supermarkets and pharmacy stores, where they can physically examine the products.

The online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2028. The shift in consumers’ shopping behavior is one of the major factors driving the sales of the product through the online channel.

North America Memory Supplements Regional Outlook

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Companies Profile

The North American market is characterized by the presence of a few well-established players and several small- and medium-sized players. Strategic partnerships are among the key strategic initiatives taken up by the industry players to develop new products and promote their existing products.

Some prominent players in the global North America Memory Supplements market include

HVMN Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Synergy CHC Corp.

Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd.

AlternaScript LLC

Liquid Health, Inc.

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

Onnit Labs, Inc.

Quincy Bioscience

Snap Supplements

