Hydroxychloroquine Sales Are Poised To Flourish At A CAGR Of 4% By The End Of 2032

The global hydroxychloroquine market is expected to be worth US$ 3.75 billion in fiscal 2022, up from US$ 3.6 billion in fiscal 2021. The industry increased by 3% year on year over the last year. Hydroxychloroquine sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2032, reaching a value of US$ 5.6 billion by the end of 2032.

According to MR, the global hydroxychloroquine industry is expected to grow at a 4% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, while anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine is expected to grow at a 5% CAGR. From 2022 to 2032, APAC will dominate the global market, with a $4.2 billion growth opportunity.

Competitive Landscape

To stay afloat in the global market, prominent hydroxychloroquine providers rely on partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and new software launches. The main focus of prominent market players is on continuous innovation to ensure a seamless client-customer relationship.

Aspen Pharmaceutical Corporation received R $20 billion from BNDES on March 5th, 2021 in connection with its hydroxychloroquine manufacturing. As part of two loan agreements with BNDES, the company invested a total of R $ 153 billion in research activities and expanded production capacity in 2020. Two companies had already reached several agreements regarding the production of marketable drugs.

Sanofi and Asahi Kasei Pharma signed a licence agreement in July 2021 to transfer sales rights in Japan for Plaquenil tablets 200 mg, an immunomodulator. In Japan, the merger focused on treating cutaneous and systemic lupus erythematosus. Following the execution of the agreement, the company will transfer the Plaquenil® marketing rights to Asahi Kasei Pharma on October 1, 2021.

Key Segments Covered in the Hydroxychloroquine Industry Survey

Hydroxychloroquine by Drug Type Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug Anti-rheumatic Hydroxychloroquine Drug Lupus Suppressant Hydroxychloroquine Drug Anti-COVID 19 Hydroxychloroquine Drug Other Hydroxychloroquine Drugs

Hydroxychloroquine by Region North America Hydroxychloroquine Market Latin America Hydroxychloroquine Market Europe Hydroxychloroquine Market Asia Pacific Hydroxychloroquine Market Middle East & Africa Hydroxychloroquine Market



