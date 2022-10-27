The Seventh Branch Of Finprov Has Inaugurated

Kochi, India, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Leading Accounting and Finance institute Finprov Learning inaugurated its seventh branch by Finprov CEO Anand Kumar near Ernakulam South railway station. The new branch’s primary attraction is world-class learning facilities, including multimedia classrooms.

Finprov CFO Ashna Pillai, CTO Abin Varghese, CAO Veena Vijayan, and General Manager Preetha P.K participated in the inauguration ceremony.

Finprov is India’s number one accounting and finance training institute, founded by a group of chartered accountants. Finprov’s goal is to create skilled, high-quality professionals in every accounting and finance sector. Finprov’s job-oriented courses, such as BAP, CBAT, PGBAT, PGDIFA, DIA, etc., help build a career in India and gulf countries. Experienced and skilled faculties design the courses to provide in-depth knowledge. The institute assures hundred per cent placement assistance.

Finprov has centres throughout Kerala and is expanding to other states. They have branches in Trivandrum, Pandalam, Vytilla in Kochi, Geo Infopark, Manjeri, Kasargod, and Bangalore centres.

