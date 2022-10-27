The Liver Cancer Diagnostics Landscape Is Slated To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 26 Billion By 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The global liver cancer diagnostics market was valued at approximately US$ 11.73 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at an 8.2% CAGR to exceed US$ 26 billion by 2032. This significant increase in market size is due to increased investments in research programmes in regions such as North America and Europe.

North America controls approximately 35% of the global market, owing primarily to the rising prevalence of cancer, which is linked to rising healthcare expenditure in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Top manufacturers of liver cancer diagnosis instruments are investing in research & development that would aid in diagnosis and treatment more effectively and efficiently.

In August 2021, Illumina, Inc . announced the acquisition of GRAIL, a healthcare company focused on life-saving early detection of multiple cancers but will hold GRAIL as a separate company during the European Commission’s ongoing regulatory review.

. announced the acquisition of a healthcare company focused on life-saving early detection of multiple cancers but will hold GRAIL as a separate company during the European Commission’s ongoing regulatory review. In September 2021 , India-based BDR Pharma announced the launch of the generic cancer drug called Cabozantinib . The drug is said to be helpful in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma and other types of cancers.

, India-based announced the launch of the generic cancer drug called . The drug is said to be helpful in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma and other types of cancers. In June 2022 , Adaptimmune and Genetech announced a collaboration through which they would be commercializing allogeneic T-cell therapies to treat various cancers. This collaboration could generate around US$ 3 Bn for the companies involved.

, and announced a collaboration through which they would be commercializing allogeneic T-cell therapies to treat various cancers. This collaboration could generate around US$ 3 Bn for the companies involved. In August 2021, 111, a digital health platform, entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Co. to develop a virtual platform for liver cancer-affected individuals. The platform would provide patients access to online doctor consultations and medicines.

Key Segments in Liver Cancer Diagnostics Industry Research

By Test Type : AFP Tests LFTs Biopsy Others

By End User : Hospital-associated Labs Independent Diagnostic Laboratories Cancer Research Institutes Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa Latin America



Key Questions Answered in Report

