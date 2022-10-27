Triyam Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for Second Consecutive Year!

Lexington, United States, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Triyam ranked 3685th fastest-growing private company and made its appearance on the Inc. 5000 list with a 138% three-year revenue growth rate.

LEXINGTON, Kentucky, September 07, 2022 – Triyam, a leading provider of healthcare data management solutions, announced that it ranked 3685 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

For the second consecutive year, Triyam with its 138% revenue growth rate landed the Inc. 5000 ranks. On the Inc. 5000 list, Triyam ranked #3685 in the nation, #467 in the software industry, #27 in the state of Kentucky, and #5 in Lexington.

“This excellent achievement of making the Inc. 5000 list demonstrates our company’s commitment to create value and enhance growth by constantly delivering the best innovative archival solutions to our customers and partners,” said Luka Salamunic, CEO of Triyam. “There is no doubt, that to rank on the list two times in a row was only possible due to the remarkable efforts put in by our team, whose undeterred determination and hard work helped the company become market leaders in the healthcare archival space.”

Since 2012, Triyam has provided data archival solutions for various clinics, hospitals, and healthcare systems. Triyam’s ‘Fovea EHR Archive’ is an active, ground-up, archival SaaS solution that helps healthcare facilities archive their historical patient data into Fovea, thereby helping them decommission their legacy systems and save money. Fovea is one of the best archival solutions in the market and is awarded the coveted Best in KLAS in data archiving for the years – 2021 and 2022.

“We are excited to be recognized, once again, by Inc. 5000 as one of the ‘fastest-growing’ companies in America,” said Sudhakar Mohanraj, Founder and CTO of Triyam. “This accomplishment underscores the dedication and incredible efforts of our team and the trust that our customers have in Triyam and our archival solution, ‘Fovea.’ Our 138% growth is a testament to our team’s successful efforts.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About Triyam

Triyam is a leading provider of healthcare data management solutions, with a specific focus on legacy data archival and retention. Triyam’s data conversion and archival services help healthcare organizations to freely migrate from one EHR or billing system vendor to another without losing any historical patient data. We help healthcare organizations shut down legacy systems and save money while meeting state-mandated retention requirements. Give us a call at 855-663-2684 or e-mail them at info@triyam.com. More information about Triyam can be found at http://www.triyam.com.

About Inc. 5000 and its Methodology

The business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generated revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent. The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.